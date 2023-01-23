“The best value for money signing” – Michael Owen claims Arsenal target is better value than Haaland

Michael Owen recently claimed that reported Arsenal target and Brighton & Hove Albion striker Kaoru Mitoma has been the signing of the season in terms of value for money.

The Japanese attacker arrived at Brighton from Kawasaki Frontale for just £2.6 million. He has since made 18 appearances across competitions, scoring five goals and providing two assists. In 14 Premier League games, Mitoma has scored four goals and has provided one assist.

Owen acknowledged that Erling Haaland has been the signing of the season. Since his arrival from Borussia Dortmund for an initial fee of £51 million last summer, Haaland has already scored 25 Premier League goals.

However, Owen believes Mitoma has been a better value for money signing. Here's what the Liverpool legend wrote on his Twitter:

"Another stunning goal from Mitoma today. Haaland has to be the signing of the season but I’d say Mitoma, at 2.6m, has to be the best value for money signing."

Owen's comments came after Mitoma's spectacular goal during Brighton's 2-2 draw against Leicester City on January 21. Known for his superb dribbling skills, Mitoma is a highly touted talent.

The Japanese forward has been linked with a move to Arsenal (via 90min). He previously told The Athletic about his dribbling skills (via Football.London):

“It was the easiest subject for me to choose because I love football and dribbling is what I love to do, There were no rules on how much to write, but I progressed with it by analysing my teammates that were good and not-so-good dribblers and trying to find out why that was."

EuroFoot @eurofootcom 🤩 3 years ago, Kaoru Mitoma was playing university football: now he's balling out in the Premier League.



3 years ago, Kaoru Mitoma was playing university football: now he's balling out in the Premier League.

He even produced a thesis on dribbling & football movements — you can see why…

Speaking about his evolution as a dribbler, Mitoma:

“I put cameras on the heads of my teammates to study where and what they were looking at and how their opponents were looking at them. I learned that the good players weren’t looking at the ball. They would look ahead, trap the ball without looking down at their feet. That was the difference. I was one of the better dribblers at that time, but not exceptional.”

Kaoru Mitoma's former teammate Leandro Trossard made his Arsenal debut against Manchester United

Arsenal FC v Manchester United - Premier League

Given Leandro Trossard's abilities, Arsenal might have made a steal in the January transfer window. The Gunners paid Brighton only £27 million for the Belgian's services.

Trossard made his debut for Mikel Arteta's team in their 3-2 win against Manchester United, coming on as a late substitute. He came on in the 82nd minute for Gabriel Martinelli and was involved in Arsenal's winner, scored by Eddie Nketiah.

Before his move, Trossard registered seven goals and three assists in 16 league games for Brighton.

