“The ceiling is higher than ever” – Ex-Premier League forward says Lionel Messi signing could make MLS ‘unstoppable’ in world football

Former Manchester City forward Bradley Wright-Phillips is looking forward to seeing Lionel Messi make his debut for Inter Miami. He stated the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner would make the MLS 'unstoppable' in world football.

Messi left Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) as a free agent on June 30 after two seasons at the Parc des Princes. The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner was heavily linked with a sensational return to Barcelona. However, the Blaugrana's financial issues prevented the transfer from materializing.

Instead, the Argentine icon confirmed he would join Inter Miami in an interview with Mundo Deportivo and SPORT on June 7. While the deal hasn't been officially confirmed yet, Lionel Messi is expected to make his debut for the club on July 21 against Cruz Azul.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is set to be hosted in the US, Canada, and Mexico. New York Red Bulls legend Bradley Wright-Phillips believes this and the Barcelona legend's addition will make North American football unstoppable.

Wright-Phillips said to the PA News Agency (via The Independent):

“My first reaction to Messi coming out was I just couldn’t believe it. Honestly, even now until I see him run out on an MLS pitch, I can’t really fathom what it’s going to be. It’s hard to even picture that. Even now it doesn’t seem real to me. It’s Messi!"

"Messi obviously, Apple taking over and then you’ve got the World Cup coming in ‘26. What more can you ask for?" he added.

When asked if North American football is on the rise, he replied:

“Yeah, it does. The potential and the ceiling is higher than ever. If it’s done right, it can be unstoppable – best league and country in the world for football, right? Wouldn’t you say so?”

Lionel Messi claims he is satisfied with Inter Miami decision

Lionel Messi recently insisted that he is satisfied with his decision of choosing MLS club Inter Miami over other sides, promising to keep performing at the highest level.

Many fans were expecting the Argentine superstar to return to the Spotify Camp Nou where he played for 17 seasons. He established himself as one of the best players to ever grace the game for Barcelona, scoring 672 goals and providing 303 assists in 778 appearances across all competitions.

The 36-year-old also had the chance to join Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal who were reportedly offering him more than €500 million. However, he chose to Inter Miami instead.

Lionel Messi recently landed in the United States, ahead of his grand unveiling. He justified his decision in an interview with TV Publica (via GOAL):

"My mentality and my head will not change and I will try, wherever I am, to give the maximum for me and for the club, in order to continue to perform at the highest level. We are satisfied with the decision we have made. Prepared and impatient to face this new challenge, this new change."

