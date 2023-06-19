"The circus division has taken anything good away from our football” - Paul Parker accuses Manchester United of ruining football

Paul Parker has accused his former side Manchester United of 'ruining football' in England. He believes players now move to Old Trafford for the money instead of their ambition to play for the Red Devils.

The footballer-turned-pundit added that the Premier League had become a 'circus' and it was all about the money in the league now.

He was talking to Betting Expert when he stated that Manchester United were a part of the group that were ruining football. He said:

"There was a time, many years ago, when players signed for Man United because it was Manchester United. Today players are signing for Man United because of… Yeah, god knows how many million they can earn. That's why Man United are also guilty when it comes to ruining football in this country."

He added:

"They are not the only guilty club but they are not innocent. The Premier League has become a circus division because it's all about money. This circus division is slowly killing our game and the circus division has taken anything good away from our football."

Reports have emerged that Manchester United are set to pay a whopping £375,000 per week to Marcus Rashford in wages.

Former Manchester United star claims money is taking joy away from football

Paul Parker has claimed that money is killing football and taking away joy from the people. He added that the game is in a situation where fans need to get together against the 'monsters' who have taken the game away.

He told Betting Expert:

"We need to stand together against those monsters who want to kill football and take away joy from people. But it is going to be extremely tough. We did stand together when the money division was a proper football league."

He added:

"But it seems like some people are trying to distance the real football from the people, which is scary to be honest. Football has become an us versus them discussion, which is totally wrong."

The Red Devils are in the middle of a takeover and are reportedly close to getting a deal with the Qatari consortium 92 Foundation.

