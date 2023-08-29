“The only difference is he is wearing a red shirt” - Craig Burley goes on scathing rant about Arsenal summer signing

Football pundit Craig Burley has ripped into Arsenal's Kai Havertz, saying that the German is like a passenger in the current Gunners side. He has urged manager Mikel Arteta to drop the former Chelsea man if he wishes to catch Manchester City.

Havertz joined the Gunners from Chelsea in a stunning £65 million move earlier this summer. Arteta and the club's sporting director Edu believed that the German would improve their side following the exit of Granit Xhaka, but he has not settled in well.

Speaking on ESPN, Burley claimed that Havertz was no different from the player he was at Chelsea and is yet to regain his confidence. He added that Arteta should bench the German and said:

"There is nothing in this Kai Havertz performance or performances, that suggests this player is any different, not one iota, than the player that was performing for Chelsea. The only difference is he is wearing a red shirt. He's still got no confidence, he's still not influencing games. He's still giving the ball away, he's still not getting in the correct positions at the right time."

He added:

"He made one or two good runs in the first half, but at the moment, there's a £70 million burning problem in Arteta's pocket. Because he's, in my opinion, he's gonna have to drop him. Arsenal are a better side without him in the team - and Trossard - but Havertz is the elephant in the room. Because he came for big money and he came from a rival in Chelsea."

Burley continued:

"If Mikel Arteta wants to put Arsenal's best XI on the field, next time they player, it involves Kai Havertz being on the bench. Because he's not gained his confidence back, we're not seeing anything different from him. In fact, he is a passenger at the moment in this Arsènal side. And they don't need passengers because ManCity don't have passengers, and they're the team to catch."

Manchester City have won all three Premier League matches so far, while Arsenal have won two and drawn one from their three matches.

Rio Ferdinand wants Kai Haverz to be given time at Arsenal

Rio Ferdinand has urged Arsenal fans to remain patient with Kai Havertz this season. He believes that the former Chelsea star is still adjusting to his new team and needs to be given time to get into the groove.

The former Manchester United star wants the German to be judged after 10-15 matches in the league. He added that the situation is similar with the Manchester United fans who are judging Mason Mount too quickly.

Mikel Arteta has admitted that Havertz has not made the best of starts, but is happy that the German is trying. The manager added that he is confident about the former Chelsea man winning over the Arsenal fans.