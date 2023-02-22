“The fans will go ballistic” – Paul Merson highlights what could force Chelsea to sack Graham Potter 

Pundit Paul Merson believes Chelsea's upcoming fixture against rivals Tottenham Hotspur could decide manager Graham Potter's future at the club.

The Englishman was appointed as the Blues manager in September last year after Thomas Tuchel's departure. While he started with some decent results, Potter has failed to maintain that run.

The west London side have won just two of their previous 14 games across competitions. They are 10th in the Premier League table, having scored just 23 goals in as many games.

Chelsea lost 1-0 against bottom-placed Southampton at home on Saturday, February 18. At the full-time whistle, the squad was met with boos and whistles from the home crowd. Many even asked Potter to be sacked.

Boos at the final whistle. A few angry fans near me are screaming at Potter asking for him to be sacked in the morning. #CHESOU FT: Chelsea 0-1 Southampton.Boos at the final whistle. A few angry fans near me are screaming at Potter asking for him to be sacked in the morning. #CFC FT: Chelsea 0-1 Southampton. Boos at the final whistle. A few angry fans near me are screaming at Potter asking for him to be sacked in the morning. #CFC #CHESOU

Merson believes that the Blues' away clash against Tottenham on Sunday, February 26, could make or break Potter's reputation amongst the club's fans. He stated (via Sky Sports):

“People think Potter isn’t the right man for the job, but I think he is. For me, I think you should give him time. I don’t see it changing too quickly. I look at the players, and I don’t get it.”

He added:

“This Sunday is Chelsea’s biggest game of the season—it’s against Tottenham. If he loses this one, I’m not sure there is a way back because the fans will go ballistic. This game can change everything though; if Chelsea beat Spurs, he can also be a hero.”

The Blues have also spent over £600 million in signing 17 players, which has perhaps added extra pressure on Potter.

Chelsea hoping to offer a new deal to their star midfielder

N'Golo Kante's contract with the west London side expires in the summer. However, as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the club are looking to negotiate a contract extension with the midfielder.

Kanté’s priority has always been to stay as he loves Chelsea — key factor in the negotiation, waiting on final details. Chelsea are progressing in talks with N’Golo Kanté over new deal — there’s optimism to get it done, still waiting to decide on length of the contract.Kanté’s priority has always been to stay as he loves Chelsea — key factor in the negotiation, waiting on final details. Chelsea are progressing in talks with N’Golo Kanté over new deal — there’s optimism to get it done, still waiting to decide on length of the contract. 🔵 #CFCKanté’s priority has always been to stay as he loves Chelsea — key factor in the negotiation, waiting on final details. https://t.co/KgV6HXIMUQ

The Frenchman has been a key part of Chelsea's squad since joining the club from Leicester City in 2016. He has made 262 appearances, contributing 13 goals and 15 assists.

Kante was a crucial part of the team that won the 2016-17 Premier League title and the 2021 UEFA Champions League trophy.

However, the French midfielder made just two appearances this season before picking up a hamstring injury in August. He is now back in training and could return to action soon.

His return to the pitch could also be coupled with his contract extension as he wants to stay at Stamford Bridge.

