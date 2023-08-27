"The game is rigged", "These referees are a joke" - Liverpool fans fume on social media as Virgil van Dijk gets sent off against Newcastle

Liverpool fans' fury knows no bounds after their captain Virgil van Dijk saw red in their Premier League game at Newcastle United on Sunday (August 27).

The incident in question happened in the 26th minute of a rivetting contest at St. James' Park, a minute after the hosts had taken the lead. Van Dijk was shown a straight red after clattering onto Newcastle striker Alexander Isak as he bore down on goal.

It seemed that the Dutchman got to the ball but caught Isak first, and referee John Brooks showed a straight red. The incident was referred to VAR, who upheld it. Van Dijk didn't seem to agree with the verdict, fuming while trudging off the pitch, with his manager Jurgen Klopp far from amused on the touchline.

The Dutchman also had a word with the fourth official, for what he perceived to be a wrong decision, before disappearing into the dugout. Former Scotland winger Pat Nevin said on BBC Radio 5 Live:

"Virgil van Dijk got too close. The first look at it from a distance away looked like a red card. That is a big, big call. They have had a lot of looks at it, that's what VAR is for and he's not even had a look."

"The game is rigged against us."

"The game is rigged against us."

Another chimed in:

"These referees are a joke."

Here are some of the top reactions on X:

Following Van Dijk's dismissal, Klopp hauled off attacker Luis Diaz for defender Joe Gomez. The Reds saw off the half without further setbacks, with Alisson diverting Miguel Gomez's thundering 36th-minute volley onto the crossbar.

Earlier, Newcastle opened the scoring through Anthony Gordon after capitalizing on an error from Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Liverpool defender Joel Matip opens up about his new role

Joel Matip

With regular right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold playing in a more fluid role in midfield, there has been a reshuffle of personnel and responsibilities in Liverpool's backline.

Following Alexander-Arnold's change in position, defender Joel Matip opened up about his new role. Ahead of the Newcastle game, Matip told Liverpool's official matchday program (as per BBC):

"I have to think of different things on the pitch because the right-back will not be there in the first moment. We need to adapt, but at the same time, we have got some more players and some new players in the midfield."

He added:

"There are always some pros and cons, but there is no perfect system. It’s how we live the system we are playing and I feel confident of our system."

Matip, 32, is playing his 188th game across the competition for the Reds, contributing an impressive tally of 11 goals and six assists for a centre-back. He has won all major trophies for Liverpool.