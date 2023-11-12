"The Glazers didn’t want to make unwanted headlines" - Journalist explains why Manchester United owners are set to snub Sir Bobby Charlton's funeral

According to Daily Star, Manchester United's owners, the Glazers, are set to snub Sir Bobby Charlton's funeral.

Charlton, one of the greatest players in United's and English football's history, died on October 21, 2023, at the age of 86. The funeral is set to take place on November 13 and the cortege will pass Old Trafford before arriving at the Manchester Cathedral.

While several greats of the game are expected to be present to pay their homage to the late great Charlton, the Glazers are set to give the ceremony a miss. The American owners think that the supporters might protest against them during the event.

They reportedly don't want the focus of the event to shift from Charlton's funeral. After discussing with Manchester United's officials, they have made the decision, as Daily Star reported. However, if there is a late change of decision, Joe Glazer could attend the event.

The Daily Star report read:

“It’s understood the Glazers didn’t want to make unwanted headlines – and want all the focus to be on Charlton.”

Charlton died after accidentally falling in a nursing home. He is a bona fide United legend who made 584 appearances, scoring 199 goals. The 1966 Ballon d'Or winner won seven trophies with the Red Devils, including three league titles and one Champions League.

Charlton also won the 1966 FIFA World Cup with England. He represented the Three Lions 106 times during his career, scoring 49 goals.

Manchester United issues a statement regarding Sir Booby Charlton's funeral

Manchester United revealed that Sir Bobby Charlton's funeral will pass by the trinity statue, where Charlton is depicted alongside George Best and Denis Law.

The club further announced that a total of 1000 guests are expected to be present at the Manchester cathedral to celebrate Charlton's amazing life and his spectacular career as a footballer. The statement read (via the Red Devils' website):

"It is expected that up to 1,000 guests will attend the cathedral to pay their respects to Sir Bobby and celebrate his incredible life as a husband, father, grandfather and, of course, as one of the finest footballers this country has ever produced."

Charlton's family, meanwhile, has made a request, asking mourners to not present any flowers. Instead, they want donations to be made to the Sir Bobby Charlton Foundation or the UK Alzheimer Society.