"The GOAT effect will make Madrid win" - Fans react as Cristiano Ronaldo could reportedly be present for Real Madrid vs Barcelona clash

Fans reckon Cristiano Ronaldo's reported presence in his former side Real Madrid's Spanish Super Cup final against Barcelona in Riyadh on Sunday (January 14) could work in Los Bancos' favour.

Carlo Ancelotti's Madrid take on their arch-rival with the first title of the season on the line. Los Blancos beat Atletico Madrid 5-3 in extra time in midweek in the first semifinal to book their place in the title match. A day later, Barca downed Osasuna 2-0 to make it a rematch of the 2022-23 final.

Ronaldo, who spent nearly a decade at Madrid between 2009 and 2018, is a bonafide Los Blancos icon. Now at Al-Nassr, the 38-year-old has arrived in Riyadh, and as per Cristiano Xtra, he could be in attendance for the first El Clasico of 2024.

Fans have gone ga ga at the prospect of Ronaldo's presence to watch his former side, reckoning it could lead to a Madrid win.

"The goat effect will make Madrid win"

Another chimed in:

"This would be great and might give boost to the Madrid team"



Los Blancos have had a near perfect season, losing almost once across competitions.

That loss was a 3-1 La Liga reverse at Atletico Madrid. Ancelotti's side lead the league standings on goal difference over Girona (45) after 19 games, with defending champions Barcelona seven points behind in third.

How Real Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo fared against Barcelona

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo is widely regarded as one of the best players to have graced the beautiful game. He has scored over 850 goals for club and country and is still going strong.

The 38-year-old scored 450 of those strikes during his near decade-long stint at the Santiago Bernabeu. In 34 games against Real Madrid's arch-rivals Barcelona, Ronaldo scored 20 times and also assisted thrice.

Eighteen of those goals (in 27 games) came while he was with Real Madrid. His two other strikes came while playing for Juventus. He finished on the winning side 10 times against Barca but came up short on 15 occasions.