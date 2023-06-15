“The GOAT playing football today”, “Messi hattrick” - Fans excited as Lionel Messi starts for Argentina against Australia

Fans took to social media to express their delight after Lionel Messi was named in Argentina's starting lineup to face Australia on Thursday (June 15).

La Albiceleste face Asian giants Australia in a friendly at The Workers' Stadium in Beijing, China. It will be the South American nation's third game since winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar in December.

With less than an hour to go before kickoff, Argentina have announced their starting XI. Lionel Scaloni has named a lineup that's largely similar to the one he fielded in the World Cup final against France six months ago.

Emiliano Martinez starts in goal, while Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Nicolas Otamendi and Marcos Acuna play ahead of him. Nicolas Tagliafico, who started against France at left-back, has dropped to the bench, though.

Scaloni has opted for the same midfield three he played against Les Bleus - Enzo Fernandez, Alexis Mac Allister and Rodrigo De Paul. Messi and Angel Di Maria start in attack alongside Nicolas Gonzalez, who has replaced Julian Alvarez.

Fans in China have gone above and beyond to catch a glimpse of Messi in recent days and are thrilled to watch him in action against Australia. It's no different for supporters across the globe, with one tweeting:

"The GOAT playing football today"

Another tweeted:

"Messi hattrick. We will be there"

Here are some more reactions to Lionel Messi being named in Argentina's starting lineup to face Australia in the friendly in Beijing:

Sanjay @Sanjay19_2005 Messi is scoring a hattrick today with one golazo u saw it here first Messi is scoring a hattrick today with one golazo u saw it here first https://t.co/bnuvjnN5Ur

Lionel Messi did most of the heavy lifting for Argentina at the World Cup, bagging seven goals and three assists in seven games.

He then scored thrice and provided an assist in the friendly wins against Panama and Curacao in March. The superstar will look to add to his tally of 102 international goals against Australia in Beijing.

Argentina captain Lionel Messi's transfer to Inter Miami isn't done

Lionel Messi has confirmed that he will leave Paris Saint-Germain when his contracts end on June 30.

He has also announced his decision to embark on a new journey by joining Inter Miami. The Major League Soccer club announced the forward's imminent arrival on social media, too.

However, Lionel Messi is yet to agree a deal with the MLS, according to The Athletic. That's because of the complicated nature of the terms included in the agreement.

The proposed contract allows the Argentinian to buy an equity stake in Inter Miami. It also gives him access to a share of the revenue Apple TV makes from the MLS Season Pass service. Details about all those terms, among others, are reportedly yet to be ironed out.

It's worth noting that players sign deals with the MLS and not the respective teams when moving to the United States. Hence, there's still some way to go before Lionel Messi's transfer to Inter Miami becomes official.

