"The goat starts", "Boys are ready"- Cristiano Ronaldo fans excited to see Al-Nassr star in action against Al-Ittihad

Fans are over the moon to see Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo start the Saudi Pro League game at Al-Ittihad on Tuesday (December 26).

Ronaldo, 38, is in fine form for club and country in 2023, having scored over 50 times. Unsurprisingly. the Portugal captain starts the league clash at Al-Ittihad, with his team looking to trim the gap to leaders Al-Hilal.

Manager Luis Castro has named a strong attack comprising Ronaldo, summer arrival Sadio Mane and Anderson Talisca. Fans, though, are quite excited to see the five-time Ballon d'Or winner starting at the King Abdullah Sport City. One tweeted:

"The goat starts"

Another chimed in:

"Boys are ready"

Here are some of the top reactions on X:

Al-Alami are second in the Saudi Pro League standings after 17 games, 10 points behind runaway leaders Al-Hilal, who have 50 points, having played a game more.

Al-Ittihad, meanwhile, are down in sixth, 12 points behind Ronaldo and Co., having won only eight of their 17 games.

How has Cristiano Ronaldo fared for Al-Nassr this season?

Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo

Al-Nassr attacker Cristiano Ronaldo continues to age like fine wine despite touching almost 40.

The Portugal captain has had a sizzling first full season for the Saudi Pro League giants. He has notched up fabulous tallies of 21 goals and 11 assists in 23 competitive games.

That includes a league-leading 17 goals and nine assists, which are one ahead of Al-Hilal striker Alexander Mitrovic (16) and the pair of Al-Ahli's Allan Saint-Maximin and Mourad Batna of Al-Fateh (eight apiece).

Ronaldo's three other goals and an assist have come in four games in the AFC Champions League, where Al-Alami topped their group to qualify for the knockouts. His other goal has come in two King's Cup games, where Castro's side are into the last-four.

The Al-Nassr captain provided an assist in his side's 4-2 AFC Champions League qualification playoff win over Shadab Al-Ahli, having also scored 10 times in Portugal's successful UEFA Euro 2024 qualification campaign.