“The greatest plays today”, “We are cooking” - Al-Nassr fans in confident mood as Cristiano Ronaldo leads line-up from the front against Al-Wehda

Al-Nassr fans on social media have exuded confidence and excitement after seeing Cristiano Ronaldo return to the team's starting line-up for their upcoming match.

The Saudi Pro League (SPL) giants will meet Al-Wehda in a league encounter on Saturday, November 11. Ronaldo notably missed their last game, a 3-2 win over Qatari outfit Al-Duhail SC in the AFC Champions League, on November 7.

However, he is back to take his place as their focal point in attack for Saturday's contest, much to the joy of Al-Nassr fans on X (formerly Twitter). One of them wrote:

"The greatest plays today"

Another tweeted in anticipation of Ronaldo linking up with right-back Sultan Al-Ghannam. Al-Ghannam notably assisted the Al-Nassr superstar twice in their 4-3 win over Al-Duhail in the two teams' AFC Champions League meeting on October 24.

"Sultan x Ronaldo again, We are cooking 😭😭😭😭🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥"

Here are some more reactions from fans:

Here's Al-Nassr's complete line-up for their clash against Al-Wehda:

Nawaf Al-Aqidi; Alex Telles, Abdulelah Al-Amri, Mohammed Al-Fatil, Sultan Al-Ghannam; Marcelo Brozovic, Sami Al-Najei; Sadio Mane, Otavio, Anderson Talisca; Cristiano Ronaldo.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been on fire for Al-Nassr this season

The aforementioned AFC Champions League match against Al-Duhail on Nov. 7 was the third match Cristiano Ronaldo has missed for Al-Nassr this term. However, when he has been on the field, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has excelled.

Ronaldo has already racked up 15 goals and nine assists in 16 matches across competitions, including 12 strikes and seven assists in 11 SPL matches.

Despite his incredible run of form, though, Al-Nassr sit second in the league standings with 28 points from 12 matches. They are seven behind leaders Al-Hilal, who have played a game more.

Ronaldo has, however, helped his side atop their AFC Champions League group, with the team winning all four of their matches. He has three goals and an assist in the three games he has played in the competition.

A draw on Matchday 5, where they will take on second-placed Persepolis on Nov. 27, will secure Al-Nassr's passage into the knockouts.