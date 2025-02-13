"The jinx guy is really hurting" - Lisandro Martinez hits back at Paul Scholes after Manchester United legend claims he isn't good enough

Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez has responded to Paul Scholes following the former United midfielder's comments that the Argentine isn't good enough to win the Premier League.

Speaking on The Overlap podcast, Scholes was critical about Martinez, saying (via ESPN):

"Even when he's fit, he's not good enough to win the Premier League with.”

Martinez responded via his official Instagram handle, writing (via ESPN):

"This jinx guy is really hurting... You put him in Argentina, and he wouldn't survive."

Martinez has been a key player in defense since joining Manchester United from Ajax for a reported €57.37 million in July 2022. In 32 appearances this season, he has scored two goals and registered two assists for the Red Devils.

However, the Argentine is currently on the sidelines due to a knee injury. While his absence has been felt in defense in recent weeks, United's defense arguably has what it takes to fill the void given their depth.

Martinez has won two trophies since joining United. The Argentine lifted the 2023 Carabao Cup and 2024 FA Cup title under Erik ten Hag's reign at Old Trafford.

Meanwhile, Scholes is one of the best midfielders in United's history. The Englishman is best known for his remarkable passing accuracy and ability to score from range. In 716 games for the Red Devils, Scholes scored 155 goals and provided 83 assists.

"Seems to be getting worse" - Manchester United legend Paul Scholes on Matthijs de Ligt

Manchester United FC v Crystal Palace FC - Premier League - Source: Getty

The former Manchester United midfielder has also claimed that the number of clubs that Matthijs de Ligt has played for worries him.

The Dutchman joined Juventus from Ajax for a reported €85.50 million in July 2019. De Ligt then left Juventus to join Bayern Munich for a reported €67 million fee in July 2022. Finally, he joined United from Bayern for a reported €45 million in August 2024.

In an interview on The Overlap podcast, Scholes alleged that De Ligt seems to be getting worse as he grows older. He said (via GOAL):

"His (De Ligt's) age (25) and his amount of clubs already concerns me. He was brilliant at Ajax, he seems to be getting worse as he gets older. Bayern Munich, Juventus, they've let him go for some reason. Where are your ambitions? I'm talking about getting a team to win the Premier League. Are you going to win the Premier League with De Ligt and Yoro as your centre halves?”

De Ligt has struggled to improve United's defensive performance since joining them last summer. While it's difficult to blame him for all of their defensive inconsistencies, he needs to improve given the level of expectations at Old Trafford. In 31 appearances, the Dutchman has scored one goal for Manchester United this season.

