"The jump he has made is probably a bit too much" - Jamie Carragher admits he feels 'sorry' for one Manchester United star after summer move

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has said that he feels sorry for one player in the Manchester United squad this season. The Red Devils did not have a satisfying run this campaign while currently being eighth in the Premier League table with only two matches remaining.

Following their elimination from the group stage of the UEFA Champions League, United's only hope of lifting some silverware this season is by winning the FA Cup. Erik ten Hag's squad defeated Coventry City 4-2 on penalties in the semi-final and advanced to the FA Cup final, where they will face Manchester City on May 25, 2024, at Wembley Stadium.

The Reds Devils' 28-year-old forward Anthony Martial has been injury-riddled and out of the pitch for the better part of the season, which led to Rasmus Hojlund being his replacement.

While sharing his thoughts on the 21-year-old Danish forward, Jamie Carragher said (via The Overlap, courtesy of Sky Bet):

"I feel a bit sorry for Højlund. He’s a young lad, the jump he has made is probably a bit too much for him to start with."

The pundit further added:

"He should have gone somewhere else for two years then to Manchester United maybe. I just feel sorry for him."

Rasmus Hojlund has scored 14 goals and provided two assists in 39 appearances across all competitions for Manchester United this season.

Manchester United boss on Rasmus Hojlund

Recently, Erik ten Hag expressed his confidence in Rasmus Hojlund and his gameplay, telling Sky Sports:

"With Hojlund, we had the biggest potential in the striker position last summer and we are very happy with him. But he also needs time to adapt and we are very pleased he showed his assets in scoring goals."

The Red Devils boss further added:

"He had a very good period where he scored many games after he showed it, but before and after, he had some physical issues, which is normal for a young player coming up. But it has a negative impact on the team results and that’s what you have to accept."

Manchester United will play against Arsenal next in the Premier League on May 12, 2024, at Old Trafford.