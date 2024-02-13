“The king is back”, “Title race just got hotter” - Liverpool fans rejoice as superstar returns to training after injury absence

Fans have reacted to Liverpool talisman Mohamed Salah returning to training after a brief absence.

The 31-year-old attacker hasn't played for the Reds since a 4-2 Premier League home win over Newcastle United on New Year's Day, where he bagged a brace and an assist.

Salah subequently left for AFCON duty with Egypt, where he injured his hamstring in the 2-2 draw with Ghana on January 18. The Egyptian returned to Anfield, where he continued his rehabilitation from injury.

Ahead of the league game at Brentford on Saturday (February 17), manager Jurgen Klopp hinted that Salah could feature at the weekend, sending fans into raptures.

One tweeted: "The King is BACK"

Another chimed in: "The title race just got hotter"

Here are some of the top reactions on X:

The Reds are alive in all four competitions as they seek an unprecedented quadruple in their affable boss Klopp's final season in charge.

What did Liverpool boss say about Mohamed Salah?

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said after the 3-1 win over Burnley at the weekend that Salah could play club football for the first time in over six weeks.

Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez were the scorers as Klopp's side recovered from a 3-1 league defeat at Arsenal to return to winning ways. They remain two points in front of a chasing pack led by Manchester City (51), who have a game in hand.

Klopp said post-game (as per the club's website) that Salah is going in the 'right direction':

"Mo is going in the right direction. We hope, but we don't know, that he can be a part of parts of training next week. But we have to see. He is going through all the paces now and it looks positive. It's either next week or the week after. If you ask him, it's next week." Expected return date: Brentford (A), February 17

Following the Brentford game, Liverpool host Luton Town in the league on February 22 before taking on Chelsea in the EFL Cup final three days later.