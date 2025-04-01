"The Lord is good", "Can't wait to see him again" - Fans react as Arsenal star returns to squad after long absence for Fulham clash

Arsenal fans on social media have reacted with glee to Bukayo Saka's return to the matchday squad for their clash against Fulham. The two sides will face off in the Premier League at the Emirates on Tuesday, April 1.

After a lengthy international break, Mikel Arteta's men go into this clash with just two wins from their last six games across all competitions. Meanwhile, Fulham have also registered only two wins from their last six games coming into this encounter.

Saka has been on the sidelines since December 2024, missing the Gunners' last 19 games across all competitions.

Having scored nine goals and registered 14 assists in 24 games across competitions this season, Saka's return will be key for the Gunners. In the Premier League this season, he has provided the joint-second most assists (10) despite a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Arsenal fans took to X to express their happiness with his inclusion on the substitutes bench, with one tweeting:

"Saka back on the bench. The lord is Good."

"Saka hatrick off the bench I can feel in my veins #COYG," another added.

"SAKA ON THE BENCH WOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO," a delighted fan posted.

"Saka cameo we are back," a fan opined.

"So glad Saka is on the bench. Can’t wait to see him again," wrote another.

"It’s going to be a BIG transfer window for us" - Mikel Arteta on Arsenal's transfer plans

Arsenal FC v PSV Eindhoven - UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Round of 16 Second Leg - Source: Getty

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has claimed that the upcoming summer transfer window is going to be a big one for the club. The Spaniard added that the Gunners need to increase their squad depth in the coming months.

In a press conference ahead of the Premier League game against Fulham, Arteta provided an update on Arsenal's transfer plans. He said (via Fabrizio Romano):

"It’s going to be a BIG transfer window for us, we are very excited about it. We need to increase the depth of the squad but, as well, you want to increase certain qualities and skills that we need to now go to the next step."

The Gunners arguably need a clinical striker and have been linked with Sporting CP's Viktor Gyokeres. With the contracts of Thomas Partey and Jorginho set to expire this summer, they could also be on the market for midfield reinforcements.

