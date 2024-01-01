“The manager is deluded” - Pundit feels Manchester United should sack Ten Hag and put an end to ‘misery’ at Old Trafford 

English pundit Richard Keys recently called Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag 'deluded', adding that the Dutchman should be sacked to improve the club's fortunes.

Keys, who has been a vocal critic of Ten Hag for a while now, did not want to go into detail about Manchester United and left a short statement. He wants the former Ajax manager sacked soon and said (via Football365):

"I’ve nothing to say about United – other than – the manager is deluded and somebody should put both him and United’s long suffering fans out of their misery. Is there anyone left that doesn’t agree with me now about the Dutchman?"

Manchester United are currently seventh in the Premier League table following their 2-1 loss to Nottingham Forest on Saturday, December 30. This was their ninth defeat in 20 league matches this season, their worst record in the Premier League era.

The Red Devils could slip to ninth by Tuesday night if Newcastle United and Brighton & Hove Albion win their games.

Erik ten Hag confident about turning things around at Manchester United

After the loss to Nottingham Forest, Erik ten Hag stated that the team's form should improve in 2024 as first-team players return from injuries. United are currently missing players like Lisandro Martinez, Casemiro, Mason Mount, and Tyrell Malacia due to injuries.

Ten Hag said (via Manchester United's official website):

"I'm sure we will be stronger in the new year. We are on the same boat, also the players are not happy with this but we have to turn the corner and do better. It's because of the injuries and with also some issues but mainly the injuries hold us back in the progress. We have to turn that around and what is hopeful, in January, our levels can be higher. We know the reasons why it's not working. I'm just explaining no team can deal with so many issues and injuries, that we have had. We should still have done better and we have depth in the squad but, when you have so many injuries, also the depth is not enough."

Manchester United were knocked out of Europe earlier this season after they finished rock bottom of their UEFA Champions League group. The Red Devils are also out of the Carabao Cup - they were beaten by Newcastle United in the Round of 16.