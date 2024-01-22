“The manager is so demanding” - Scott McTominay names 2 strict rules set in place by Ten Hag at Manchester United

Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay has praised his manager Erik ten Hag for setting up strict rules at Old Trafford.

As per the Scottish midfielder, the Dutch boss is strict on dress code and professional behavior while representing Manchester United. He said on High Performance Podcast (via Manchester Evening News):

"The manager is so demanding and he's got so many high standards that the whole squad have to comply with, which I think is brilliant. I think that's the way it should be, especially when you play for a club like Man United. We all have to act accordingly and be professional in terms of everything we do."

McTominay added:

"He's massive on his timings, massive on every looking the same, wearing the same tracksuits and clothes. All that contributes toward a good team, so no one is a big ego, everyone is in it together and pushing the right way. There can be little messages, like when I came on against Brentford, to go and show why you should be playing."

Ten Hag was appointed as Manchester United's manager in the summer of 2022. He helped them win the Carabao Cup last year, their first trophy since 2017.

Scott McTominay talks about his desire to prove himself at Manchester United

Scott McTominay was reportedly set to be sold last summer. However, not only has he remained at Manchester United, but is now an important player at the club. McTominay has registered six goals and one assist in 24 games in his new role as a box-to-box midfielder at the club.

Speaking about his desire to prove his worth, McTominay said:

"For me, I just wanted to show him that I can do it and he's obviously an amazing manager with great tactical dimensions to this game, some of the things he says and how he conducts his meetings are great. I just want to be a part of that."

He added:

"Whenever you're not playing, you can't take it too personally and maybe at points I did. It can be challenging, but you have to be aware of the group you're in and that others feel the same."

Speaking about taking his opportunity at Manchester United, McTominay said:

"It's not all about you and everybody wants to play, so when you're given that opportunity you need to take it, which is what I was thinking about coming on against Brentford."

He added:

"You always have to prove yourself at the club, otherwise they will go out and get someone who is better. You have to prove you can be the one to help the team and you have to prove yourself every training session."

United's next game is on January 28 in the FA Cup fourth round away against Newport County.