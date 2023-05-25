"The media hear things before I hear things" - Chelsea and Manchester United target opens up on his future amid transfer speculations

Reported Manchester United and Chelsea target Tammy Abraham has stated that his focus is currently on AS Roma amidst speculation about his future.

Both Manchester United and Chelsea have been linked with a summer move for Abraham. The striker previously played for the Blues and joined Serie A side AS Roma in 2021. He has since scored 36 goals and has provided 12 assists in 104 games for the Serie A club.

Abraham scored 27 goals in his first campaign with Roma, helping them win the UEFA Europa Conference League. His form, though, has dipped this season as the Englishman has scored only nine goals this term. He has still helped them reach the UEFA Europa League final, which will take place on May 31 against Sevilla.

Abraham is now on the radar of clubs like United and the Blues. He recently addressed those transfer speculations, telling the media (via Metro);

"I think in football there are always rumours. The media hear things before I hear things. My main focus is the [Europa League] final. God is in control of the future, whatever the future holds for me we’ll see. My main focus is to bring another trophy to this wonderful club."

Both Manchester United and Chelsea are expected to move into the market in the summer for a new striker. Abraham, a target for both clubs, previously scored 30 goals and provided 12 assists in 80 games for the Blues.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag spoke ahead of the Chelsea clash

Manchester United will face Chelsea at Old Trafford in their final game of the Premier League season against a Big 6 club on Thursday, May 25. Ahead of the match, manager Erik ten Hag asked about his experience of facing the top teams.

The Dutch manager claimed that apart from the consensus powerhouses, there are many tough opponents in the league. Ten Hag told the media (via United's official website):

"I think there are many more teams in the Premier League who are really strong. I am talking about Aston Villa, talking about Brighton and talking about Brentford now. I think there are many more teams who are really strong and tough and it's not only those top six clubs.”

Manchester United have beaten every traditional Big 6 side this season except for Chelsea. They can make that record right on Thursday.

The Red Devils are well on course to secure a top-four finish and return to the UEFA Champions League. The Blues, meanwhile, won't be finishing in the top half of the league table this season and are currently 12th.

