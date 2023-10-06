"The momentum will come and he'll be on fire" - Ten Hag backs struggling Manchester United star to regain lost form

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has shown his faith in Marcus Rashford, insisting that the forward will be back to his best soon.

Rashford has had a tough 2023-24 season so far, scoring just one goal and providing three assists in nine games across competitions. His only goal came in United's 3-1 defeat at Arsenal on September 3.

The England international has come under scrutiny for his overall play as well. He has been criticised by fans and pundits for his decision-making and work rate when out of possession.

Ten Hag, however, is certain that Rashford just needs a moment to score and he will be back in good form soon. In a pre-match press conference ahead of Manchester United's clash against Brentford at Old Trafford on October 7, the Dutchman said (via Manchester Evening News):

"Strikers when they don't score, they need a moment and it will come. He's so experienced and when he's doing the right things and the team is, the momentum will come and he'll be on fire."

Ten Hag further backed Rashford, insisting that the winger is doing all the right things and has the club's support with him, saying:

"It's normal not to be always at the same levels. Everyone knows the quality of him, also the opposition knows, but if Rashy is doing things right and the team is doing things right, putting him in the right places, then it's up to him."

He also said:

"We have seen in the last weeks, he's getting into good positions, now he's a little bit struggling but this will pass because everyone knows his qualities. Everyone at Manchester United backs him, the whole team is supportive of him and believes in him, so I'm sure with that confidence, with that belief, this will change and pass."

Rashford scored 30 goals and provided 11 assists in 56 games across competitions. Hence, his dropoff this season has been noticeable but the Englishman will hope to find his shooting boots soon.

Manchester United struggling in front of goal this season

With Marcus Rashford's poor form, goals appear to have dried up for Manchester United this season. They have scored just seven goals in seven Premier League games so far.

Captain Bruno Fernandes is the Red Devils' top scorer in the league with two goals in seven games. Casemiro leads the overall tally with four goals in 10 games across competitions while new signing Rasmus Hojlund has scored three goals but none in the Premier League.

Manchester United are 10th in the Premier League table, seven points behind fourth-placed Liverpool. They have lost four of their seven league games and six overall in 10 games across competitions.

The Red Devils certainly need to find their form back very soon if they are to challenge for a top-four spot in the league.