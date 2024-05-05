"The new heart of the Poch system", "Didn't put a foot wrong" - Chelsea fans hail star for performance after 5-0 West Ham win

Chelsea fans on social media are raving about Marc Cucurella after the Spaniard's performance during the 5-0 Premier League home win against West Ham United on Sunday, May 5.

The Blues have now won back-to-back London derbies, having beaten Tottenham Hotspur (2-0) ahead of the West Ham game. The usual threat, Cole Palmer opened the scoring with his 15th-minute strike past Alphonse Areola.

The floodgates were open and Conor Gallagher (30'), Noni Madueke (36'), and Nicolas Jackson (48', 80') also joined the party to secure a big margin win for Mauricio Pochettino's side.

While Cucurella didn't get on the scoresheet, he received praise for his display against West Ham. Apart from his display in the specific game, the Spaniard has been impressive lately and was also masterful against Spurs. He has now made 23 appearances across competitions this season, scoring once and providing one assist.

Fans were quick to point out his importance in Pochettino's system as one of them wrote on social media platform X:

"Cucurella. The new heart of the Poch system. Fantastic Cucu."

Expand Tweet

Another fan commented:

"Cucurella, didn't put a foot wrong."

Expand Tweet

Here are some other interesting reactions after Cucurella's display:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Cucurella joined Chelsea from Brighton & Hove Albion for a reported £60 million. While his performances have often been questionable, the full-back has won fans over with his recent displays.

Chelsea star Marc Cucurella's performance against West Ham in numbers

Marc Cucurella played the full game for Chelsea against West Ham United. He made five tackles, won six ground duels, and completed 66 of his 72 attempted passes.

He did his defensive diligence to perfection as the Blues were able to keep a clean sheet. He was also effective in moving up the pitch. Overall, Cucurella was solid for his side.

The Blues return to action on May 11 as they take on Nottingham Forest in a Premier League away clash.