"The one that everybody's looking at" - Manchester United legend names 2 signings that could make Red Devils title contenders 

Former Manchester United defender Gary Pallister has backed his old club to win the Premier League title next season if they make two important signings. The Englishman firmly believes the Red Devils can become major title contenders if they secure Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham's services.

The England international is currently one of Europe's hottest talents in the market and has been linked to numerous top-level outfits, including Real Madrid. Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool, and Manchester City are said to be in the race to sign the 19-year-old midfielder.

Pallister, who claims Bellingham could make a huge difference at Old Trafford, told AceOdds.com (as quoted by Express Sport):

"Yeah, with a successful transfer window, then who knows? The one that everybody's looking at, obviously, is Jude Bellingham. I think wherever he goes, it will give the club that he arrives at a huge shot in the arm because everybody wants him."

He added, praising the young English star:

"He's English. Technically, he's excellent. He's got a great drive to him by the looks of it. And I think every club's sort of letting it be known that they'd love to him to have him at their club."

Manchester United are currently open to bids for the sale of the club or for partial investment, as the club announced last November. Pallister touched upon the club's potential sale and insisted that they need to sign a striker as well if they want to contend for the title.

The Englishman said:

"So the thing is, Manchester United is under a bit of a cloud at the moment because we're not sure what's going to happen with the bids for the club, or who's going to be in charge come the next transfer window. So that's a bit of a grey area."

He added:

"But I would say United also need a centre-forward as well. If they can bring in one of maybe their top two targets next season, then it's going to make United more dangerous."

United are currently fourth in the Premier League table with 16 wins from 28 league encounters this season.

"If you add Bellingham to that" - Gary Pallister names 2 Manchester United stars who 'brought a different dimension' to Old Trafford

Pallister lavished praise on midfielders Casemiro and Christian Eriksen, who have had an immense impact on the club since their arrival, according to the Englishman. He claimed that if Bellingham were brought into the ranks at Old Trafford to play alongside the Manchester United duo, the club would certainly be title contenders.

Pallister said:

"I think they've taken great strides this year because of the fact that we've had Casemiro and Eriksen in there. I think the two lads in midfield have brought a different dimension to Manchester United, which we possibly have not had for a few years. So that's ticked the box in there."

He added:

"If you add Bellingham to that as well, then wow. If you get, as I say, one of the two centre-forwards, then I think that sends out a big message to the rest of the Premier League that Manchester United can compete again with the very best."

The Red Devils will next face Everton at home on Saturday (8 April).

