“The one I trust the least is Kai Havertz” – Liverpool legend names 2 players he would rather sign instead of new Arsenal forward

Ex-Liverpool player Steve Nicol has revealed that he would have preferred signing Mason Mount or James Maddison over Arsenal's first summer transfer this season, Kai Havertz.

The Gunners paid £65 million to secure the services of the German forward from Premier League rivals Chelsea. However, the pundit believes Mount to be the best option among the three, whereas Maddison would be his second pick.

Speaking on ESPN, Nicol said (via Just Arsenal):

"If I am picking a team, then I am going to rely on Mason Mount more than the other two (Havertz and Maddison). After that, I am going to rely on Maddison because when you get on the ball going forward. He can produce. The one I trust the least is Kai Havertz."

According to Fabrizio Romano, Mason Mount has decided to join Manchester United from Chelsea on a five-year deal that required the Red Devils to pay £55 million plus £5 million in add-ons.

Although the player had a below-par season, Nicol believes underlying reasons affected the midfielder's campaign.

He added:

"Some can say that he (Mount) didn’t have a good season last year, that’s correct. But coupled with injury, he needed a break as well. But during the last three to four years, he has arguably been Chelsea’s best player going forward. As a coach, I know what I am going to get from Mount."

Overall, Mount has made 195 appearances for Chelsea, scoring 33 goals and providing 37 assists across all competitions.

Folarin Balogun wants Arsenal exit

Middlesbrough v West Bromwich Albion - Sky Bet Championship

According to Journalist Paul Brown, Arsenal's academy product Folarin Balogun could request a move away from the Emirates this summer, given the club's uncertainty around his future.

The 22-year-old was sent out on loan to Stade Reims last season and made quite an impression. The youngster scored 22 goals and provided three assists in 39 appearances last season.

Balogun has reportedly made it clear to Arsenal that he would rather be sold than spend another season on loan.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Brown said:

"If he genuinely does think he's ready and he isn't willing to wait, you could see him pushing for a move. But we're not at that stage yet, so I think we'll have to see how things develop in pre-season first."

Poll : 0 votes