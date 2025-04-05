"The only one trying and showing up for this team" - Fans salute 26-year-old Real Madrid star despite 2-1 loss against Valencia

Real Madrid fans on social media have lauded Kylian Mbappe for his performance in their loss to Valencia in LaLiga on Saturday, April 5. Los Blancos were defeated 2-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu.
During the game, Cesar Tarrega fouled Mbappe in the penalty area in the ninth minute and Los Blancos were awarded a penalty by referee Guillermo Cuadra.
Vinicius Jr. was denied from the spot by goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili to keep the scoreline intact in the 13th minute. Two minutes later (15’), Valencia opened the scoring through Mouctar Diakhaby. The defender connected with a corner kick from Andre Almeida and bulleted his header into the net.
However, Vinicius redeemed himself by scoring Real Madrid's equalizer in the 50th minute. The Brazilian winger was quick to react to a headed pass by Jude Bellingham following a corner kick by Luka Modric, and he placed the ball into the net.
In added time (90+5’), Hugo Duro rifled his header into the net to give Valencia the lead following a pass from Rafa Mir. Thus, the game ended 2-1 in favor of Valencia.
Mbappe maintained a passing accuracy of 73% (27/37) on Saturday. He provided two key passes, registered two shots on target, and created one big chance (via Sofascore).
While Vinicius was subjected to criticism from Real Madrid fans, they were impressed with Mbappe's performance and resilience. They took to X to express their satisfaction with the Frenchman's display, with one tweeting:
"Mbappé is the only one trying and showing up for this team, but they will still hate him no matter what he does."
"I still can’t believe people on this app were saying Vini will outperform Mbappe," another added.
"Bro i wanna a mbappe FC like 11 mbappes on the pitch, only match id actually enjoy," a fan opined.
"Kylian Mbappé will ALWAYS be light years ahead of this fraud," referring to Vinicius, another fan suggested.
"Why are people surprised by how good Mbappé’s link-up and combination play is even when dropping deep? That’s ALWAYS been his game. Neymar and Messi were just the ONLY attackers on his wave-length.," another commented.
"This sharing of penalties thing we’re doing to keep everyone happy and the spirit of ‘friendship FC’ alive is beyond stupid. Mbappé is the best penalty taker on the team, let him take them. It’s really that simple.," another fan opined.
"Kylian Mbappé is the only player on the pitch trying to create something," an observant fan tweeted.
"Night and day difference between Mbappe now and Mbappe 3 months ago. He’s carrying our attack on his back atm," a Madrid fan claimed.
"That’s how Mbappé likes to play centrally. Quick combinations. But they are never on his wavelength. Lool," a fan insisted.
"It's now much more difficult to compete for LaLiga" - Carlo Ancelotti on Real Madrid's title hopes
Carlo Ancelotti has stated that it will be difficult for Los Blancos to win the LaLiga title this season. However, the Italian tactician hasn't ruled out his side's chances entirely.
In an interview after the LaLiga loss to Valencia, Ancelotti said (via Madrid Zone):
"It's now much more difficult to compete for La Liga, but it's still possible."
Having failed to register any point against Valencia, Los Blancos are now three points behind leaders, Barcelona who have a game in hand. Real Madrid have registered 63 points from 30 league games this season.