"The most overrated and laziest player of his generation" - Manchester United fans slam attacker for shambolic display in 3-2 Dortmund loss

Manchester United fans ripped into Marcus Rashford for his performance in the Red Devils' 3-2 friendly loss to Borussia Dortmund on Sunday (July 30). Erik ten Hag's side have now lost back-to-back friendlies, having lost 2-0 against Real Madrid before the Dortmund game.

Diogo Dalot gave the Premier League side the lead in the 24th minute against BvB. The German giants, though, were on the front foot heading into the break, as Donyell Malen struck twice in a span of a minute right on the stroke of half-time. While Antony restored parity at the start of the second half, Youssoufa Moukoko netted a 71st-minute winner.

The 25-year-old Rashford came on as a 61st-minute substitute for youngster Facundo Pellistri. However, the Englishman completed only one dribble and lost possession of the ball a massive ten times.

Ten Hag brought on the team's last season's top scorer to help his side get the lead, but Rashford failed to come up with any significant spark of influence. Fans were far from happy from his display. Rashford bore the brunt of criticism from United fans, with some lambasting the Englishman's lack of effort. One tweeted:

"The most overrated and laziest player in this generation."

How Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag reacted to Borussia Dortmund defeat?

Manchester United have now lost two straight pre-season games. Manager Erik ten Hag analysed the team's latest loss to Borussia Dortmund.

The Dutchman said that the team performed well during the first hour. Ten Hag, though, was critical of his team's performance during the final 30 minutes (via Red Devils' website):

“Two parts - first hour (was) good, well performing, playing as a team, lot of dynamic, good pressing, so it was really enjoyable to see. That is what I wanted to say to the team at half-time, and then, all of a sudden, they gave two goals away, and they really were giveaways.

"So that was already annoying, but the last half an hour was bad; (it) was a poor performance. Didn’t follow the rules at all, not in pressing, not in building up and not in attacking, so there were 11 individuals finally on the pitch, and that wasn’t good at all."

Manchester United will look to improve on their 2022-23 Premier League finish of third next campaign. While fans have high expectations, the team haven't shown enough encouraging signs yet.