"The players are looking forward to it. I can smell it" - Ten Hag previews Manchester United's clash against Manchester City

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has said that he and his team are expectant of an interesting Manchester derby encounter against Manchester City on Sunday, March 3. The Manchester rivals will face each other in the second instalment of their fierce derby in this season's Premier League at the Etihad Stadium.

Manchester City were dominant when both sides last faced in the Premier League in October, claiming all three points at Old Trafford with a convincing 3-0 win. They will now host the same opponents looking to repeat the feat against them, but Ten Hag expects a different outcome.

The Dutchman's side bounced back from a disappointing Premier League defeat at home to Fulham by defeating Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup fifth round. The Red Devils have lost just once since the turn of the year, winning six of their last seven games across competitions.

Ten Hag was in a bullish mood when he previewed the clash with the media, claiming that his players would be adequately prepared for the encounter. He also took inspiration from his side's good performances against Liverpool and Manchester City in the past and believes they're in good form.

He said:

"Our form. We are also on a good run, the spirit is very good. We have done it before against City, also against Liverpool. We will prepare well. The players are looking forward to it. I can smell it. I am excited."

Expand Tweet

Casemiro was the hero for the Red Devils in their narrow win over Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup on February 28 as they reached the quarterfinals. He scored via a header in the 89th minute and Manchester United will face Liverpool at home in the next round.

In the Premier League, meanwhile, they remain eight points out of a place in the top four.

Manchester City smash Luton Town ahead of Manchester United tie

Manchester City were at their swashbuckling best as they hammered Luton Town 6-2 on Wednesday in preparation for their derby against Manchester United. The Cityzens dropped points against Chelsea two weeks ago before an unconvincing win over Brentford.

Erling Haaland did not look his sharpest for many games since returning from injury but laid all doubts to rest in the FA Cup. The Norwegian striker scored five goals in his side's 6-2 win over the Hatters, with Kevin De Bruyne assisting four of his strikes.

Mateo Kovacic scored his first goal for the club just in time for the visit of Manchester United. They will host Newcastle United in the quarter-finals.

The Cityzens are overwhelming favourites against the Red Devils despite the confidence of Ten Hag and his team.