"The Prem isn't ready", "Can't wait to watch him" - Manchester United fans react as star closing in on return after long injury lay-off

Manchester United fans have finally received some good news as Kobbie Mainoo is close to making a return.

Mainoo was pictured in training with his teammates on Tuesday (October 2) for the first time since he sustained an ankle injury in pre-season. The 18-year-old was expected to have a huge impact this season for the Red Devils amid his impressive performances during pre-season.

The Evening Standard claims Mainoo could make his first appearance of the season just after the international break next week. Manchester United's next game once the break ends is a trip to Sheffield United on October 21.

Erik ten Hag has big hopes for Mainoo and he handed his debut in a 3-0 Carabao Cup win against Charlton Athletic in January. The Dutch coach highlighted the English teenager as a candidate to complement Casemiro in midfield (via the club's official website):

"I know, in this moment, he's not there, but Kobbie Mainoo, we have seen him against Arsenal [in pre-season], he is ready to also to pick that role."

Mainoo has made three senior appearances for the Red Devils and is held in high regard by those within the Old Trafford coaching staff. He's a box-to-box midfielder who boasts energy and power, traits that Ten Hag's side have been lacking so far this season.

Manchester United have started the season dismally with six defeats in nine games across competitions. Injuries haven't helped matters but it looks as though one of their most promising players is set to return.

One fan reckons Premier League sides will be wary of the young midfielder:

"The Prem isn't ready."

Another fan is excited:

"I can't wait to watch him play."

Here's how fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to the news that Mainoo is closing in on a return:

Expand Tweet

Louis Saha wants Manchester United to sign Brentford star Ivan Toney

Louis Saha wants Ivan Toney at Old Trafford.

Red Devils legend Louis Saha has urged his former club to try and sign Ivan Toney. The Frenchman has talked up the Brentford striker's qualities, insisting he's capable of playing in any team (via Manchester United News):

“Ivan can adapt to any team. He’s mentally very strong, so I’m confident that he will make the right decision for himself. He can play in any team because of how strong and technically gifted he is."

The Red Devils did sign Rasmus Hojlund in the summer who has managed three goals in two UEFA Champions League games. But Saha thinks United could do with more options:

"Ivan’s also very mobile and has the right formula you need to play as a striker for any club. Manchester United certainly need more options up front as all the top clubs have various options to choose from.”

Toney's eight-month suspension will end in January and there is already talk of him leaving Brentford. He was in superb form last season, bagging 21 goals and five assists in 35 games across competitions.