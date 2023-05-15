"The press wants to create a romance" - Singer Gloria Estefan's husband rubbishes claims that Gerard Pique's ex Shakira is dating Tom Cruise 

Music producer Emilio Estefan, husband of iconic singer Cuban-American Gloria Estefan, has firmly dismissed rumors of a romance between Shakira and Hollywood star Tom Cruise. The Colombian pop-star has been in the limelight following her decision to shift from Barcelona to Miami. She broke up with former FC Barcelona defender Gerard Pique last year after a 12-year relationship.

Since her move to the US, there have been various rumors about Shakira's personal life as she was seen chatting to Tom Cruise at the Miami Grand Prix. Shakira was also spotted on Lewis Hamilton's boat, which led people to speculate about a romantic connection between the pop-star and the F1 driver.

Emiliano Estefano said during a recent interview with The Post (via Infobae):

"She (Shakira) found success in Miami and in a way, grew up here. She had the house and kept in touch. Everyone is supporting it. She is like family to us."

The Cuban producer went on to debunk any suggestion of romantic interest between the singer and Cruise or Hamilton. He added:

"When friends are in Miami, they get together. The press wants to create a romance, but she has known Tom for a long time. She's focused on her family."

"She has taken music to another level" - Emilio Estefan praises Shakira's re-emergence into the music scene

Shakira's recent musical releases, notable for their commentary on her past relationships, have catapulted her back onto the world stage. This resurgence, marked by a series of high-profile public appearances, culminated in her being named Billboard's 'Latin Woman of the Year' on May 7.

Shakira's comeback has been met with applause from her peers, many of whom have publicly acknowledged her triumphant return to the music industry.

Cuban-American producer Emilio Estefan's appreciation for Shakira is evident. Speaking in the interview with The Post (via InfoBae), he said:

"To say that is to say Shakira. She has taken music to another level. Everywhere in the world, different languages. For me it is a great pride, I saw you grow from the beginning. Working with you was one of my biggest successes."

