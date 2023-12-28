"The puzzle must fit together" – Midfielder responds to Barcelona and Premier League transfer speculation

Royal Antwerp teenager Arthur Vermeeren has opened up on his future with a host of teams like Barcelona currently after the star's signature.

Over the past few months, Vermeeren has reportedly popped up as a top target for Barcelona. He is said to also have been linked with top Premier League teams like Manchester United, Arsenal and Liverpool.

Speaking recently to Dutch newspaper Het Nieuwsblad, the 18-year-old offered his two cents on the transfer rumors. He said (h/t Sports Mole):

"If my lawyers haven't told me about it, it won't be concrete yet. In football, you never know. I would like to stay at this club for the rest of my life. Of course, you want to take it a step further but it is difficult to say when that will be possible. The puzzle must fit together."

Vermeeren, whose current deal is set to run out in June 2026, added:

"There are so many scenarios to take into account because, suppose you sign somewhere and are loaned out, but then the coach leaves... then you suddenly find yourself with another coach who may not want you. We'll see what happens. But I want to finish the season here anyway. I definitely think about things like that."

Analyzing the top European leagues, the Barcelona target concluded:

"Germany is very good for your physical health. Serie A, that's more tactical. In Spain, it's all about footballing ability. In England, it's about intensity... but there is no competition yet that I really prefer. It mainly depends on the teams."

Vermeeren, who has guided his team to three trophies, has contributed three goals and eight assists in 65 overall matches for Royal Antwerp.

Vitor Roque opens up on Barcelona switch

Earlier this summer, Barcelona finalised a winter transfer to lure Vitor Roque away from Athletico Paranaense in a potential €61 million deal.

After arriving in Catalonia earlier this week, the Brazilian opened up on his awaited switch. The 18-year-old told club media (h/t OneFootball):

"I am very happy with everything that has happened in my life. It's a dream come true. It has often been a dream since childhood, not only for me but for my family as well. Today, I am here for the first time to fulfill this dream. Victories, always the desire to win, as much as possible, and I try to help the club."

Roque, whose Barcelona contract is set to expire in June 2031, scored 28 goals in 81 games for Athletico. He also assisted 11 times for them.