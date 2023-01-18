"The real deal" "Something special" - Liverpool fans awe-struck as 2 youngsters dazzle in 1-0 FA Cup win against Wolves 

Liverpool fans were thoroughly impressed by Stefan Bajcetic and Ben Doak's performances as the Reds beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0 in the FA Cup third-round replay at the Molineux Stadium.

It was a day for Liverpool's youngsters as Harvey Elliott, 19, scored the only goal of the game for the Reds in the 13th minute.

Bajcetic, 18, started in the holding midfield position and was fantastic during the game. Fans pointed out that he is a special player and opined that the Spaniard should be given an extended run in the team as he is outperforming the regular starters.

The central midfielder played 75 minutes against Wolves, completing 24 passes. He won five out of his six ground duels and made three successful tackles during the game. Bajcetic was replaced by Fabinho late in the match.

He has made nine appearances for the Reds' senior team this season, starting only three of those games. While he hasn't had many chances, Bajcetic has been very impressive when given the opportunity.

Doak, meanwhile, came on for Thiago in the 75th minute. The 17-year-old was electric with the ball during his cameo. His dribbling skills earned plaudits from fans across social media.

They believe Doak is a star in the making due to his natural abilities. Doak has made only five appearances for the senior team this season, none of them as a starter in the playing XI. His talent, however, is evident as the youngster shows flashes of brilliance in every opportunity handed to him.

Here are some of the best reactions from Liverpool fans across Twitter after their team progressed to the fourth-round of the FA Cup with a 1-0 win over Wolves:

James Pearce @JamesPearceLFC Stefan Bajcetic has been excellent so far. Breaking up play and using the ball intelligently. The Spanish teenager has so much potential. #LFC Stefan Bajcetic has been excellent so far. Breaking up play and using the ball intelligently. The Spanish teenager has so much potential. #LFC

Sam McGuire @SamMcGuire90 This is now a Stefan Bajčetić fan account. This is now a Stefan Bajčetić fan account.

Samuel @SamueILFC Stefan Bajcetic is the real deal. Stefan Bajcetic is the real deal.

barry @BackseatsmanLFC Bajcetic is so impressive every time you see him. I can't see there being a good argument for him not getting a run as a starter when he's regularly outshining those with significantly more playing time than him this season. Bajcetic is so impressive every time you see him. I can't see there being a good argument for him not getting a run as a starter when he's regularly outshining those with significantly more playing time than him this season.

Samuel @SamueILFC Thiago and Bajcetic. Spanish excellence. Thiago and Bajcetic. Spanish excellence. 🇪🇸

The Anfield Wrap @TheAnfieldWrap We have something special in Ben Doak We have something special in Ben Doak https://t.co/87ocabQdQd

Sean @SeanDOlfc Doak has glue when he dribbles. Quality talent Doak has glue when he dribbles. Quality talent

Watch LFC @Watch_LFC Ben Doak. Wow. 17. Wow. The courage and responsibility he shows in helping us in a tight situation…wow. Ben Doak. Wow. 17. Wow. The courage and responsibility he shows in helping us in a tight situation…wow.

Liverpool will next face Chelsea in the Premier League

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Liverpool: Emirates FA Cup Third Round Replay

After a three-game winless run, Liverpool are finally back on course with a win against Wolves. Klopp's team, however, will now have to turn their attentions towards the next task at hand, which is to take on Chelsea at Anfield on January 21.

The Reds are currently ninth in the league table with 28 points on the board after 18 games. Graham Potter's side are tenth. They have the same amount of points as Klopp's side, having played one game more.

Both teams will enter the contest on the back of a win. Chelsea defeated Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge by a scoreline of 1-0 in their latest Premier League clash.

