“The sh*t players earn 100k a week” - Liverpool legend goes on foul-mouthed rant about modern football

Liverpool legend Graeme Souness didn't mince his words when discussing the state of the modern game. When quizzed about a potential return to football in a management role, Souness laughed it off, reiterating his dislike for contemporary football.

He said (via The Anfield Talk):

"No, no, no. I don't have the personality to deal with modern players. I fu*king know I don't. The shit players earn 100k a week."

The Anfield Talk @TheAnfieldTalk Graeme Souness says he has had an offer to return to football…



When asked if it was a management role:



“No, no, no. I don’t have the personality to deal with modern players. I f*cking know I don’t. The sh*t players earn 100k a week.”



Never change Souey 🤣🤣 Graeme Souness says he has had an offer to return to football…When asked if it was a management role: “No, no, no. I don’t have the personality to deal with modern players. I f*cking know I don’t. The sh*t players earn 100k a week.” Never change Souey 🤣🤣 https://t.co/6UDoLlfBCg

Notably, this isn't the first time Souness has expressed such sentiments about modern football. In an interview with the Daily Mail in 2017, the Liverpool legend underlined his conviction that he's done with the game.

"I never want to go back to football, so I don’t care who I upset," Souness said. "And if people are upset, I won't apologise. All I can say is that I say it as I see it and I try to be totally unbiased."

Souness, who captained Liverpool's successful team in the 1980s, revealed that he shies away from the football fraternity's social scene.

"I've never courted popularity," Souness said. "I don't go looking for managers, I don't go to functions where the players go. I don't really socialise in the football world."

The Anfield Talk @TheAnfieldTalk It would be good if it’s some form of ambassador role at Liverpool It would be good if it’s some form of ambassador role at Liverpool 🙏 https://t.co/RxJtRazHJl

The former midfield general's disillusionment extends to the modern footballers' apparent lack of regard for the game's history and past heroes. He said:

"And I don't think the modern footballers have any interest in players from my generation. Zero. None. Half the players today will have no idea I even played the game."

It is uncertain if the former Liverpool player has been offered a non-management role, but he has made it clear that a seat in the dugout is out of the question.

Liverpool legend Graeme Souness left Sky Sports due to his comments last year: Richard Keys

Former Sky Sports presenter Richard Keys has made a contentious claim about Graeme Souness' exit from the channel. Souness was a prominent fixture of Sky Sports for 15 years, but stepped down from his role as a pundit at the end of April.

Sky Sports had confirmed that the decision was mutual, marking the end of Souness' contract with a heartfelt tribute video on Twitter. However, Keys, the controversial ex-Sky host, has presented a different perspective in his blog.

Citing a conversation with a so-called "Sky insider," Keys alleges that Souness' departure was not as amicable as it appeared. According to Keys, the broadcaster made the decision to part ways with the Liverpool legend following his comments after the Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur game in August (via The Sun):

"It turns out it was decided to dispense with Graeme’s services the moment he referred to football being a ‘man’s game’. Remember? He used that phrase after Chelsea’s 2-2 draw v Spurs in August. His comments caused a bit of a stir. He was clumsy in his phraseology. He didn’t mean harm, but you can’t say that anymore."

Keys left Sky Sports in 2011 after making some controversial comments about women.

Poll : 0 votes