"The soul of Real Madrid", "Rolls Royce" - Fans hail Los Blancos supertstar for 'immense' performance in 4-2 Osasuna win

Fans have hailed Federico Valverde for his performance in Real Madrid's 4-2 La Liga win at Osasuna on Saturday (March 16).

Carlo Ancelotti's side drew first blood at the El Sadar through Vinicius Junior inside four minutes, but the hosts swiftly responded through Ante Budimir just three minutes later.

Madrid, though, restored their lead through Dani Carvajal in the 18th minute as they led at the break. The visitors made it 3-1 shortly after the hour mark through Brahim Diaz before Vinicius completed his brace three minutes later.

Iker Munoz pulled one back for Osasuna in stoppage time, but it was too little too late, as the La Liga leaders sealed the win to go 10 clear at the top.

Although he was not on the scoresheet, Valverde sizzled by assisting three of his side's goals as they took a huge step towards winning their second league title in three years.

Fans duly acknowledged the Uruguayan's contributions, with one tweeting:

"Fede Valverde is the soul of Real Madrid. He is precious."

Another chimed in:

"Fede Valverde with 3 assists tonight ... The Rolls Royce midfielder"

Here's a look at the top reactions on X:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Ancelotti's side are also alive in the UEFA Champions League, booking a quarterfinal with holders Manchester City after seeing off RB Leipzig 2-1 on aggregate.

What's next for Real Madrid?

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti

Real Madrid have a two-week break because of the upcoming international break. Ancelotti's side return to action in La Liga with a home game with Athletic Bilbao on March 31.

Nine days later, they host City in the first leg of their blockbuster Champions League quarterfinal. It's a rematch of last year's semifinal, which Pep Guardiola's side won 5-1 on aggregate following a 4-0 second-leg win at the Etihad.

Ancelotti's side trail City 4-3 in 10 clashes in the Champions League, with their last triumph in a two-legged tie over the Premier League giants coming in the 2021-22 semifinal en route winning their record-extending 14th title.