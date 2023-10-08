"The squad is short" - Xavi comments on injury crisis at Barcelona 

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has opened up about the injury crisis at the club ahead of their La Liga clash at Granada on Sunday, October 8.

The Blaugrana have a number of players out due to injuries. The likes of Pedri, Frenkie de Jong, and Pedri are out due to injuries. Robert Lewandowski also joined the list after suffering an ankle injury during their 1-0 win at Porto in the UEFA Champions League in midweek.

Ahead of their game against Granada, Xavi touched upon these injuries, saying (via Barca Blaugranes):

"We have the most injuries at the moment but it’s not a plague. The squad is short and it makes it seem worse, but it is not like that: we have players to compete. We hope to recover players in the upcoming games."

On Lewandowski's injury, Xavi said:

"It’s a big loss like Raphinha, Pedri, De Jong. He is our most differential player, he is a leader. Joao Félix, Ferran can play, we have called up Pau Víctor and Marc Guiu. Fermin knows what it is to play as a false nine."

Lewandowski has scored six goals and provided four assists in 10 games across competitions for Barcelona this season. He could even be out for the El Clasico against arch-rivals Real Madrid on October 28, which would certainly be a huge miss for Barca.

Xavi Hernandez assesses Barcelona's form

The Blaugrana remain the only unbeaten Spanish team in La Liga and across competitions. They have won eight of their first 10 games, drawing the other two.

However, Barcelona arguably haven't been at their best in some games, having to grind out the results. Against Porto, they were perhaps lucky to get away with a 1-0 win despite conceding a number of chances.

Ahead of their clash against Granada, Xavi reflected on his side's form, saying:

"There are games in which we have been good and others, not so much. We have to take better care of the ball, but the attitude and effort are spectacular. In Porto, we ran the most this season, in kilometers. That says it all about attitude."

Barcelona sit atop their Champions League table, three points above Porto. In La Liga, they are third, four points behind leaders Real Madrid with a game in hand.