"The streets will never forget", "Can't believe he stayed this long" - Chelsea fans react as player leaves club as free agent after 6 year stint

Chelsea have announced that Tiemoue Bakayoko has left the club and fans are surprised he lasted so long at the club.

Bakayoko arrived at Stamford Bridge from AS Monaco in 2017 for £40 million after a stellar past season at Stade Louis II. The Frenchman impressed as the Ligue 1 side made it to the semifinals of the Champions League.

The 27-year-old's arrival was regarded as a fine piece of business from the Blues at the time. However, it panned out to be a disappointing spell for Bakayoko at Chelsea.

The French midfielder managed just 43 appearances across competitions over the course of six years while registered as a Blues player. He scored three goals and provided as many assists in those games.

Bakayoko spent loan spells at AC Milan (2018-2019, 2021-2023), Monaco (2019-2020), and Napoli (2020-2021). However, he failed to secure a permanent move to either of those sides.

He did win the FA Cup with the west London giants in 2018. He started in a 1-0 win over Manchester United at Wembley. However, that was the highlight in a forgettable spell at Stamford Bridge.

The Frenchman will now be a free agent after being released by the Blues. He did have a year left on his contract but Mauricio Pochettino's side have decided to cut that short.

Fans will be forgiven if they had forgotten Bakayoko was still a Chelsea player as he has spent the majority of the time out on loan. One fan can't believe it has taken this long for him to be offloaded:

"Can’t believe he stayed this long at the club."

Another fan was sarcastic as he alluded to his 30-minute sending-off in the west Londoners' 4-1 defeat to Watford in 2018:

"The streets will never forget the masterclass at Vicarage Road. Goodbye & good luck to the (goat)."

Here's how Twitter reacted to Bakayoko's departure from Stamford Bridge:

Arsenal ready to offer £55 million for Chelsea's Kai Havertz

The Gunners are ready to swoop for Havertz.

Arsenal are reportedly preparing to lodge a £55 million bid for Chelsea attacker Kai Havertz.

According to The Times' Tom Ruddy, the Gunners are set to make their first move for the German forward. Personal terms are not thought to be an issue between the two parties. Mikel Arteta has seemingly identified the 24-year-old as a player who can help bolster his attack.

Havertz struggled for form this past season, scoring just nine goals in 47 games across competitions. He arrived at Stamford Bridge in 2020 for £75 million but has failed to live up to expectations.

The German international scored the winner in Chelsea's 2021 Champions League final win over Manchester City. However, his spell in west London has led to question marks over his future. He has two years left on his contract but the Gunners are keen.

