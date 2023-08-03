"The worst coach on the planet", "Would struggle against Inter Miami" - Twitter reacts as Real Madrid slump to 3-1 defeat against Juventus

Fans have lambasted Real Madrid after they were beaten 3-1 by Juventus in a pre-season friendly (August 3).

Los Blancos were destroyed 3-0 by El Clasico rivals Barcelona last time out and it was more gloom for Carlo Ancelotti and his troops tonight. Juve took little time in opening the scoring as Moise Kean struck in just the first minute.

The Old Lady then doubled their lead in the 20th-minute courtesy of Timothy Weah's effort. It appeared that Massimiliano Allegri's men were running away with a victory.

However, Vinicius Junior grabbed one back for Real Madrid with a superb goal in the 38th minute. Los Blancos bombarded Wojciech Szczęsny's goal in search of an equalizer. The La Liga giants ended the game having had an astounding 34 shots to Juve's 11 attempts.

Yet, it was the Serie A heavyweights that grabbed the fourth goal of the game in the 90+5th minute. Dusan Vlahovic who is being linked with a move to Chelsea struck late on to seal the win for Allegri's side.

It was a majorly disappointing result for Real Madrid as they spurned several chances at goal. They only placed eight of their 34 attempts on target and to put only one of them away is alarming.

Fans have let Ancelotti know that they were not impressed by Los Merengues' outing. One fan particularly slammed the Italian coach:

"The worst coach on the planet."

Another fan reckons Madrid would struggle against Lionel Messi's Inter Miami:

"Y'all would struggle with Inter Miami."

Here's how Twitter reacted to a disappointing night for Ancelotti's men against Juve:

Ardit 🇽🇰 @ArditiMadrid @MadridXtra The worst coach on the planet

R/C @RC161476 @MadridXtra Y’all would struggle with inter Miami

⚽️ @factswemove @MadridXtra The defending was the problem last season & I’ll be the problem this season. Damn.

Real Madrid icon Kaka gives a glowing verdict on Jude Bellingham

The English midfielder has already impressed for Madrid.

Jude Bellingham became the second most expensive player in Real Madrid's history when the La Liga giants paid Borussia Dortmund €103 million earlier this summer. The English midfielder earned plaudits throughout his time at Signal Iduna Park and has already netted during pre-season in a 2-0 win over Manchester United.

The 20-year-old posed for a picture with Madrid legend Kaka and the Brazilian had nothing but praise for the England international. The iconic attacker said (via Madrid Xtra):

"I think Bellingham is a young player with great quality. I love him. He is a very modern player, physically strong. He is always in a very good position. He is a player who I think will bring a lot of happiness to the Real Madrid fans."

Bellingham was a massive hit at Dortmund before his move to Madrid this summer. He featured 42 times across competitions last season, bagging 14 goals and seven assists. He was named the Bundesliga Player of the Year and was coveted by most of Europe's biggest heavyweights.