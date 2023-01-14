Create

"The worst I have ever seen" - Twitter erupts as Liverpool suffer embarrassing 3-0 defeat to Brighton

By Apratim Banerjee
Modified Jan 14, 2023 10:54 PM IST
Twitter erupted after Liverpool
Fans on Twitter erupted after Liverpool's 3-0 defeat against Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League on Saturday, January 14.

The Reds came into the game with a depleted attack as Darwin Nunez missed out due to fitness issues. The likes of Roberto Firmino and Luis Diaz are already injured.

Jurgen Klopp had to start Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in attack, while newly-signed Cody Gakpo was also in the first XI.

The Reds suffered yet another defeat in the league. Brentford snapped Klopp's side's four-game winning streak in the league last time. Brighton handed them yet another devastating loss.

Solly March scored a second-half brace for the hosts. Former Manchester United and Arsenal forward Danny Welbeck added to Klopp's side's misery with an 81st-minute goal.

The Reds managed only one shot on target during the course of the match. They are now eighth in the league with 28 points on the board after 18 games. Brighton, meanwhile, moved to the seventh spot with their win.

Here are some of the best reactions from fans across Twitter after yet another dismal Premier League display by Liverpool:

Brighton 3-0 Liverpool Liverpool's season 🗑 https://t.co/po1hzE8GPA
Liverpool's midfield in 2022-23: https://t.co/AUNhAMGHEP
Liverpool are as bad defensively as anyone in the Premier League right now. Fortunately they have the best keeper which means they aren’t further down the table. #BHALIV
3-0 Brighton.DANNY WELBECK MAKES IT THREE AGAINST LIVERPOOL!!!! https://t.co/2OmlDNrU6r
Liverpool vs Chelsea next week https://t.co/GLKSLHnrdU
Liverpool mood this season: https://t.co/LfufLqU9Md
Liverpool need a new midfielder quickly and badly.
@AnfieldWatch If Brighton had Trossard playing today it would be 3-0 already
@AnfieldWatch Klopp already said, there is no money for any midfielders. and there wont be any. At this point im just tired of Klopp protecting the oweners. he is tarnishing his own legacy.
🚨🚨| Danny Welbeck scores against Liverpool and uses Marcus Rashford’s signature celebration. 🤣🔥Once a red, forever a red. https://t.co/tvOKWmEUKP
53' Brighton 2-0 Liverpool https://t.co/qXAtaauY52
Liverpool vs Chelsea next week is now officially known as “El Shitico” https://t.co/WmDXPVl79F
Former Manchester United player Danny Welbeck makes it 3-0 against Liverpool 😅😅😅 https://t.co/bnLLEbMEmJ
How Sadio Mane was carrying Liverpool https://t.co/p9gFTHMCZ2
Liverpool 36% possession.
Liverpool and Chelsea, both cheeks of the same ass😭
This Liverpool side won a football match 9-0 this season. Crazy that
There's not a Sunday League team in the country that wouldn't give Liverpool a game off the back of this performance.
Brighton brilliant. Liverpool dreadful, all over the pitch. #BHALIV
Chelsea have 11 first team injuries and our manager hasn’t had a transfer window yet. Liverpool what’s your excuse?
Eight months ago Liverpool were on the brink of the quadruple. This demise is bewildering #LFC
This is as bad as the Hodgson days, dont let anyone fool you. This Liverpool performance is up there with the worst I have ever seen.
Liverpool have lost three times as many Premier League games this season as they did last season.We're not even at the halfway point 😳 https://t.co/1uHKBtpGFe
Back-to-back Premier League defeats for Liverpool 😳 https://t.co/FWQrEi3OmP
FULL-TIME Brighton 3-0 Liverpool Brighton continue their strong run of form, with Solly March’s double and Danny Welbeck’s skillful effort securing a well-deserved win over the visitors #BHALIV https://t.co/gtRvJgM4ED
BRIGHTON EMBARRASS LIVERPOOL 🤯 https://t.co/2vC20oG4HY
@LFC Liverpool’s defence once again 🤷‍♂️😫 #LFC #BHALIV https://t.co/trDoOQANCa
Brighton atropelou o Liverpool https://t.co/gLgYZkyNTE
@TrollFootball 😭😭😭 its a sad day for me, first man city now my club Liverpool
@LFC We’re shit without Mane 😭
@LFC Why do we have old usless players on

"You cannot solve all the problems in the transfer window" - Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp

Brighton &amp; Hove Albion v Liverpool FC - Premier League
Brighton & Hove Albion v Liverpool FC - Premier League

In a season where Liverpool have failed to find their feet, their midfield has been the most prominent weak link. The core of the midfield is aging. The likes of Fabinho, Thiago, and Jordan Henderson have been far from their best.

It is evident that the Merseyside team need a new midfielder. The Reds were heavily linked with a move for Jude Bellingham. Klopp, however, ruled out any more signings in January. Speaking ahead of the Premier League clash against Brighton (via Express) he said::

“I don’t think so. The situation is like it is. We have to talk about it because you ask me about it but, in the end, my job is to use the boys I have – that’s it.
"I like the teams we line up (with), but when we start changing you realize up front we don’t have three, four, five options and if we have options, they get pretty young immediately. That’s fine but it’s the situation and you cannot solve all the problems in the transfer window."

They have already signed Cody Gakpo in the summer. The Dutchman arrived for a fee of £44 million from PSV. Gakpo, however, is yet to make his mark.

