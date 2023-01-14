"The worst I have ever seen" - Twitter erupts as Liverpool suffer embarrassing 3-0 defeat to Brighton

Fans on Twitter erupted after Liverpool's 3-0 defeat against Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League on Saturday, January 14.

The Reds came into the game with a depleted attack as Darwin Nunez missed out due to fitness issues. The likes of Roberto Firmino and Luis Diaz are already injured.

Jurgen Klopp had to start Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in attack, while newly-signed Cody Gakpo was also in the first XI.

The Reds suffered yet another defeat in the league. Brentford snapped Klopp's side's four-game winning streak in the league last time. Brighton handed them yet another devastating loss.

Solly March scored a second-half brace for the hosts. Former Manchester United and Arsenal forward Danny Welbeck added to Klopp's side's misery with an 81st-minute goal.

The Reds managed only one shot on target during the course of the match. They are now eighth in the league with 28 points on the board after 18 games. Brighton, meanwhile, moved to the seventh spot with their win.

Here are some of the best reactions from fans across Twitter after yet another dismal Premier League display by Liverpool:

Jamie Carragher @Carra23 Liverpool are as bad defensively as anyone in the Premier League right now. Fortunately they have the best keeper which means they aren’t further down the table. #BHALIV Liverpool are as bad defensively as anyone in the Premier League right now. Fortunately they have the best keeper which means they aren’t further down the table. #BHALIV

Footy Humour @FootyHumour Liverpool vs Chelsea next week Liverpool vs Chelsea next week https://t.co/GLKSLHnrdU

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch Liverpool need a new midfielder quickly and badly. Liverpool need a new midfielder quickly and badly.

TuebelMa @HkonRd2 @AnfieldWatch If Brighton had Trossard playing today it would be 3-0 already @AnfieldWatch If Brighton had Trossard playing today it would be 3-0 already

Scherwin @MarkScherwin



At this point im just tired of Klopp protecting the oweners. he is tarnishing his own legacy. @AnfieldWatch Klopp already said, there is no money for any midfielders. and there wont be any.At this point im just tired of Klopp protecting the oweners. he is tarnishing his own legacy. @AnfieldWatch Klopp already said, there is no money for any midfielders. and there wont be any. At this point im just tired of Klopp protecting the oweners. he is tarnishing his own legacy.

centredevils. @centredevils | Danny Welbeck scores against Liverpool and uses Marcus Rashford’s signature celebration. 🤣



Once a red, forever a red. | Danny Welbeck scores against Liverpool and uses Marcus Rashford’s signature celebration. 🤣Once a red, forever a red. 🚨🚨| Danny Welbeck scores against Liverpool and uses Marcus Rashford’s signature celebration. 🤣🔥Once a red, forever a red. https://t.co/tvOKWmEUKP

Footy Humour @FootyHumour Liverpool vs Chelsea next week is now officially known as “El Shitico” Liverpool vs Chelsea next week is now officially known as “El Shitico” https://t.co/WmDXPVl79F

UtdFaithfuls @UtdFaithfuls Former Manchester United player Danny Welbeck makes it 3-0 against Liverpool Former Manchester United player Danny Welbeck makes it 3-0 against Liverpool 😅😅😅 https://t.co/bnLLEbMEmJ

Troll Football @TrollFootball How Sadio Mane was carrying Liverpool How Sadio Mane was carrying Liverpool https://t.co/p9gFTHMCZ2

Trey @UTDTrey Liverpool and Chelsea, both cheeks of the same ass Liverpool and Chelsea, both cheeks of the same ass😭

The Redmen TV @TheRedmenTV This Liverpool side won a football match 9-0 this season.



Crazy that This Liverpool side won a football match 9-0 this season. Crazy that

Paddy Power @paddypower There's not a Sunday League team in the country that wouldn't give Liverpool a game off the back of this performance. There's not a Sunday League team in the country that wouldn't give Liverpool a game off the back of this performance.

Conn @ConnCFC Chelsea have 11 first team injuries and our manager hasn’t had a transfer window yet. Liverpool what’s your excuse? Chelsea have 11 first team injuries and our manager hasn’t had a transfer window yet. Liverpool what’s your excuse?

Charlotte Coates @CACoates96 Eight months ago Liverpool were on the brink of the quadruple. This demise is bewildering #LFC Eight months ago Liverpool were on the brink of the quadruple. This demise is bewildering #LFC

Barry LFC O Sullivan @NotoriousLFC This is as bad as the Hodgson days, dont let anyone fool you. This Liverpool performance is up there with the worst I have ever seen. This is as bad as the Hodgson days, dont let anyone fool you. This Liverpool performance is up there with the worst I have ever seen.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



We're not even at the halfway point Liverpool have lost three times as many Premier League games this season as they did last season.We're not even at the halfway point Liverpool have lost three times as many Premier League games this season as they did last season.We're not even at the halfway point 😳 https://t.co/1uHKBtpGFe

GOAL @goal Back-to-back Premier League defeats for Liverpool Back-to-back Premier League defeats for Liverpool 😳 https://t.co/FWQrEi3OmP

Premier League @premierleague



Brighton continue their strong run of form, with Solly March’s double and Danny Welbeck’s skillful effort securing a well-deserved win over the visitors



#BHALIV FULL-TIME Brighton 3-0 LiverpoolBrighton continue their strong run of form, with Solly March’s double and Danny Welbeck’s skillful effort securing a well-deserved win over the visitors FULL-TIME Brighton 3-0 Liverpool Brighton continue their strong run of form, with Solly March’s double and Danny Welbeck’s skillful effort securing a well-deserved win over the visitors #BHALIV https://t.co/gtRvJgM4ED

Sujal Shetty @sujalshetty70 @TrollFootball its a sad day for me, first man city now my club Liverpool its a sad day for me, first man city now my club Liverpool @TrollFootball 😭😭😭 its a sad day for me, first man city now my club Liverpool

MilnerIsAsexybeast @HeinePollen @LFC Why do we have old usless players on @LFC Why do we have old usless players on

"You cannot solve all the problems in the transfer window" - Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp

Brighton & Hove Albion v Liverpool FC - Premier League

In a season where Liverpool have failed to find their feet, their midfield has been the most prominent weak link. The core of the midfield is aging. The likes of Fabinho, Thiago, and Jordan Henderson have been far from their best.

It is evident that the Merseyside team need a new midfielder. The Reds were heavily linked with a move for Jude Bellingham. Klopp, however, ruled out any more signings in January. Speaking ahead of the Premier League clash against Brighton (via Express) he said::

“I don’t think so. The situation is like it is. We have to talk about it because you ask me about it but, in the end, my job is to use the boys I have – that’s it.

"I like the teams we line up (with), but when we start changing you realize up front we don’t have three, four, five options and if we have options, they get pretty young immediately. That’s fine but it’s the situation and you cannot solve all the problems in the transfer window."

They have already signed Cody Gakpo in the summer. The Dutchman arrived for a fee of £44 million from PSV. Gakpo, however, is yet to make his mark.

