"The worst I have ever seen" - Twitter erupts as Liverpool suffer embarrassing 3-0 defeat to Brighton

Fans on Twitter erupted after Liverpool's 3-0 defeat against Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League on Saturday, January 14.
The Reds came into the game with a depleted attack as Darwin Nunez missed out due to fitness issues. The likes of Roberto Firmino and Luis Diaz are already injured.
Jurgen Klopp had to start Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in attack, while newly-signed Cody Gakpo was also in the first XI.
The Reds suffered yet another defeat in the league. Brentford snapped Klopp's side's four-game winning streak in the league last time. Brighton handed them yet another devastating loss.
Solly March scored a second-half brace for the hosts. Former Manchester United and Arsenal forward Danny Welbeck added to Klopp's side's misery with an 81st-minute goal.
The Reds managed only one shot on target during the course of the match. They are now eighth in the league with 28 points on the board after 18 games. Brighton, meanwhile, moved to the seventh spot with their win.
Here are some of the best reactions from fans across Twitter after yet another dismal Premier League display by Liverpool:
"You cannot solve all the problems in the transfer window" - Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp
In a season where Liverpool have failed to find their feet, their midfield has been the most prominent weak link. The core of the midfield is aging. The likes of Fabinho, Thiago, and Jordan Henderson have been far from their best.
It is evident that the Merseyside team need a new midfielder. The Reds were heavily linked with a move for Jude Bellingham. Klopp, however, ruled out any more signings in January. Speaking ahead of the Premier League clash against Brighton (via Express) he said::
“I don’t think so. The situation is like it is. We have to talk about it because you ask me about it but, in the end, my job is to use the boys I have – that’s it.
"I like the teams we line up (with), but when we start changing you realize up front we don’t have three, four, five options and if we have options, they get pretty young immediately. That’s fine but it’s the situation and you cannot solve all the problems in the transfer window."
They have already signed Cody Gakpo in the summer. The Dutchman arrived for a fee of £44 million from PSV. Gakpo, however, is yet to make his mark.
