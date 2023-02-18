“The worst player I have ever watched” – Chelsea fans blast superstar for ‘stinking it up’ in 1-0 loss to Southampton

Chelsea fans slammed Mason Mount for his lackluster performance in the side's humiliating 1-0 defeat to Southampton on Saturday (February 18). The Blues suffered their fifth loss in 10 games to mount more pressure on Graham Potter.

James Ward-Prowse grabbed the game's only goal in the 45+1st minute with a typically superb free-kick. The English midfielder is just one free-kick shy of David Beckham's record of 18.

However, his compatriot Mount struggled throughout Chelsea's eighth league defeat of the season. He started on the left flank, but barely influenced the game. The Blues attacker lost possession 11 times and managed just six of 11 successful passes. He was withdrawn in the 64th minute, with his head slumped down in dejection over a disappointing display.

Mount is in talks with the west London giants over a contract renewal. His current deal expires in 2024. However, negotiations have hit a stumbling block as he rejected a contract offer of £200,000 a week. He reportedly wants to be paid the same amount as highest-earner Raheem Sterling, who sits on £300,000 a week, per TalkSPORT.

However, given his performance in Chelsea's defeat to the Saints, fans will argue that he does not deserve such terms. Blues players trudged off the pitch to a chorus of boos from the home crowd, with Mount firmly one of the culprits in their Saints setback. One fan on Twitter was particularly scathing in dubbing him:

“The worst player I have ever watched."

Meanwhile, another of the Stamford Bridge faithful claimed that Mount was:

"Stinking it up."

Here's how Twitter reacted to a woeful showing from the English midfielder:

N @Nino12x



- 7x Dispossessed

- 6 Fouls(most)

- 2 Thumbs up

- 1 Banner raised

- 0/4 Dribbles



He’s really going to be special…. In CHINA Mason Mount First Half vs Soton- 7x Dispossessed- 6 Fouls(most)- 2 Thumbs up- 1 Banner raised- 0/4 DribblesHe’s really going to be special…. In CHINA Mason Mount First Half vs Soton- 7x Dispossessed - 6 Fouls(most)- 2 Thumbs up- 1 Banner raised- 0/4 Dribbles He’s really going to be special…. In CHINA 🔥🔥😳 https://t.co/e9QYuhIiWO

Raf @CFCRaf2 Mount stinking it up yet again but let’s get the banner out eh Mount stinking it up yet again but let’s get the banner out eh

BCT #MountOut @badcfctakes Mount is genuinely the worst player I have ever watched in my life. There is nothing this guy does at even a half decent level. Mount is genuinely the worst player I have ever watched in my life. There is nothing this guy does at even a half decent level.

🎟 @DinoCFC The Mount fail comp after this game is going double platinum. I don’t think I’ve seen him do a single successful action this game The Mount fail comp after this game is going double platinum. I don’t think I’ve seen him do a single successful action this game 😂

C A R E F R E E @CarefreeEdition We should be terminating Mount’s contract, not negotiating a new one. We should be terminating Mount’s contract, not negotiating a new one.

L @Iewdawg mount lost the ball more times than he actually passed it, no joke it’s an actual stat mount lost the ball more times than he actually passed it, no joke it’s an actual stat

⚡️ @clinicalkai How did that banner work out for you tossers? That’s the worst Mount performance I’ve ever seen. How did that banner work out for you tossers? That’s the worst Mount performance I’ve ever seen.

𝐕𝐀𝐑 🌴 @Ziyechman Some of you are still defending Mason Mount? You deserve bad things in life. 🤙🏻 Some of you are still defending Mason Mount? You deserve bad things in life. 🤙🏻

Chelsea boss Potter explains not selecting Reece James, Thiago Silva, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, and Hakim Ziyech

Reece James was rested for the Blues' defeat to the Saints.

James, Silva, Loftus-Cheek, and Ziyech were all left out of Chelsea's matchday squad for their defeat to Southampton. The quartet featured in the Blues' 1-0 defeat to Borussia Dortmund in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League last 16 tie midweek. Potter explained his decision (via Sky Sports):

"No, we don’t have any injuries. We’re just using this as a chance to rest a few players who have a little bit of fatigue.”

That decision has come back to haunt him, with his side now having one just once in their last 10 fixtures. They lack firepower, scoring just 23 goals in 23 league matches. Next up for Potter's men is a trip to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday (February 26).

Paul Merson predicts the result of Newcastle vs Liverpool and other PL GW 24 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes