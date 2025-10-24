“Their defence is the whole team” - Gary Neville refuses to agree with Roy Keane as they predict winner of Arsenal vs Crystal Palace 

Manchester United legend Gary Neville does not think Crystal Palace will get a goal against Arsenal this weekend in the Premier League. He made the comment after Roy Keane predicted the FA Cup winners getting past the Gunners' backline.

Speaking on the Stick to Football Podcast, Keane predicted a 3-1 scoreline for Arsenal vs Crystal Palace on Sunday, October 26, with Mikel Arteta's side collecting all three points. Ian Wright was quick to disagree with the scoreline, predicting that Oliver Glasner's side would not get a goal.

Neville swiftly agreed with the Gunners legend, highlighting that Arteta's side have conceded just thrice, adding that the whole team defends when they do not have possession. He agreed that the Premier League leaders would get all three points and said:

“Palace are not scoring. Arsenal have only conceded three goals all season. Just something their defence is the whole team.”

The Gunners are coming into the match after a 4-0 thrashing of Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League. They will be high on confidence, looking to extend their lead at the top of the table.

Crystal Palace are coming off the back of a loss after AEK Larnaca FC beat them in the UEFA Conference League on Thursday, October 23. They have not won any of their last three matches, with a defeat to Everton and a 3-3 draw at home to AFC Bournemouth this month.

Gary Neville backs Arsenal to win the Premier League title

Former Premier League defender Gary Neville has backed Arsenal to win the Premier League title this season. He claimed that the Gunners look 'scary' and are leading the table despite having a tough fixture schedule to start the season. He said on the Stick to Football podcast:

"They’ve played United away, Man City, Liverpool away. They’ve played nearly everybody already, and they’re where they are. It is wrong to say this because it is ridiculous and we’ve all been in title races. If they don’t win it from here… we’ve all predicted Arsenal to win the league right, we know it can go wrong."

“If they don’t win it from where the other teams are and the confident position they’re in now… a lot can change, but they’re in a good place. It feels like the Newcastle game turned the corner. It’s not a putting pressure on them statement, they just must be thinking, ‘this is us, this year, we’ve got to win it’. When you can bring in Lewis-Skelly for Califiori and Ben White, Mosquera coming in with no drop off, it’s looking scary.”

The Gunners are three points clear of second-placed Manchester City and four points clear of defending champions Liverpool.

