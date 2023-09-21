"There are going to be goals in this one, and lots of them!" - Chris Sutton makes prediction for Arsenal v Tottenham

BBC Sport columnist Chris Sutton has predicted Arsenal to narrowly defeat Tottenham Hotspur in the North London derby at the Emirates on Sunday, September 24.

Both clubs have made stellar starts to the 2023-24 Premier League campaign. Despite losing Harry Kane to Bayern Munich over the summer, Tottenham have looked impressive under new manager, Ange Postecoglou. They are currently second in the league with 13 points, having won four games and drawing one.

Meanwhile, Mikel Arteta and Co. are fourth in the league with 13 points out of a possible 15 as well.

Both teams will be aiming to win the derby for bragging rights, but more importantly to apply pressure on league leaders Manchester City, who have 15 points.

Mikel Arteta's side have the statistical advantage over Spurs. The latter have won just one out of their last 30 league away games against the Gunners, having drawn 11 and lost 18.

Providing his prediction for the derby, Sutton wrote (via BBC Sport):

"There are going to be goals in this one, and lots of them! This isn't going to be a drab game because Spurs boss Postecoglou will go blow for blow, whatever Arsenal throw at them - he's not going to go there and park the bus like Manchester United did earlier this season."

He added:

"I am expecting Spurs to cause Arsenal problems, but the same will apply to the Gunners when they go at the Spurs backline. This is the toughest game Postecoglou has faced since he took charge in the summer, and Liverpool are next up, so this is a very testing spell for him."

"It would be remarkable if he could continue the start he has made by going to the Emirates and getting a win on Arsenal's home patch - he will have a real go, but it might prove to be a step too far."

Sutton's Prediction: 3-2

PSV boss Peter Bosz gives verdict on Arsenal after UCL thrashing

PSV Eindhoven manager Peter Bosz admitted Arsenal were one of the best teams in the world. He made this claim after his side were defeated 4-0 in the UEFA Champions League group stage at the Emirates on Wednesday (September 20).

The Gunners were in fine form as they ran riot against PSV. Bukayo Saka (8'), Leandro Trossard (20'), Gabriel Jesus (38'), and Martin Odegaard (70') were among the goals, sending them to the top of Group B.

Bosz hailed the Gunners, saying (via Football.London):

"The difference in quality was just too big tonight. If we were to lie in front of the box we would have conceded to them too. We did not defend well in our own box, we were not short. But that also has to do with their quality. Arsenal are one of the best teams in the world, we are not. I don't blame the boys."

The Gunners next face Lens away in the UCL on October 3.