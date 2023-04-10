"There isn't a good atmosphere" – Manchester United legend Peter Schmeichel explains why Chelsea winter signing has struggled at club

Manchester United legend Peter Schmeichel has blamed Chelsea's dressing room for Mykhailo Mudryk's ongoing struggles at the club.

Mudryk, 22, turned heads during the first half of the ongoing 2022-23 season with 10 goals and eight assists in 18 games for Shakhtar Donetsk. Despite flirting with Arsenal throughout the first two weeks of January, he joined their rivals in a deal worth up to £89 million.

A right-footed forward blessed with pace and directness, the nine-cap Ukraine ace has failed to settle in at his new surroundings. He has laid out just one assist in 10 appearances for the Blues so far this season.

Speaking on Premier League Productions, Schmeichel offered his take on Mudryk and his initial hiccups at Chelsea this campaign. He said:

"It was a lot of money spent and no goals. Mudryk was a big transfer. I have seen him play for Shakhtar in the Champions League a few times and he was absolutely outstanding there. But, of course, Shakhtar play in a different style and they play in a different way."

Explaining why Mudryk has struggled so far, Schmeichel continued:

"He came in with this price tag. He was sort of nicked from Arsenal at the last minute and there were also lot of external non-football issues around his personality. And now go and score goals, it's a big, big call.

"The Chelsea dressing room doesn't work. There isn't a good atmosphere there, too many players in there, who have brought in on promises, then they look around and there are 35 of them."

Mykhailo Mudryk and Noni Madueke were among the players that had to get changed in the corridor outside the dressing room, such is the bloated nature of Chelsea's squad...

Mudryk is next set to be in action for Chelsea in their UEFA Champions League quarter-final clash at Real Madrid on Wednesday (April 12).

Chelsea lambasted for recent PL defeat

Speaking on Sky Sports, Arsenal great Paul Merson hit out at Chelsea after their recent 1-0 loss at Wolverhampton Wanderers. He said:

"There was no urgency. They never went out and moved the ball quickly. It was very slow. For about 15 minutes in the second half, they really moved it quickly, and they were going through Wolves without making any chances.

"My only benefit of the doubt is they're waiting for Wednesday night. If they turn up like that, it will be pointless going to the second leg. It could end being a cricket score."

The Blues are currently in the 11th spot in the 2022-23 Premier League table with just 39 points from 30 matches – 17 points off the top four.

