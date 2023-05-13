“There is a lot of injustice in football and that was one of them” – Xavi makes huge Ballon d'Or claim involving Barcelona legend

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez recently claimed that it's an injustice that Sergio Busquets was never among the Ballon d'Or nominees. Busquets recently announced that he'd be bringing an end to his glittering spell at Camp Nou and leaving the club in the summer.

Busquets' best finish in the Ballon d'Or rankings came in 2012, when he finished in the 20th spot. Considering the player's quality and the number of trophies that he has won in his career, it is quite surprising.

Xavi reflected on the matter, speaking to the media about his former midfield partner ahead of his team's La Liga showdown against Espanyol (via ESPN):

"He is the best pivot, deep midfielder, whatever you want to call it, that I have seen with my eyes. It always seemed a massive injustice to me that he was never among the nominees for the Ballon d'Or. There is a lot of injustice in football and that was one of them."

He further added:

"He is perhaps the most intelligent midfielder I played with. He has been a 10 out of 10 in every department and is the best pivot in Barca's history."

Busquets made 719 appearances for Barcelona during his legendary career. He has won 31 trophies during his time at the club and looks set to win his 32nd before his summer departure, as Barca are very close to winning the La Liha this season.

Barcelona legend Sergio Busquets has a great trophy cabinet despite never winning the Ballon d'Or

In his career for club and country, Sergio Busquets has won every single trophy there was to be won. He has won three UEFA Champions League titles, eight La Liga titles, three UEFA Super Cups, three FIFA Club World Cups, and more for his club side, Barcelona.

Busquets' international career is equally decorated. He was part of the Spanish team that were crowned world champions in 2010. Apart from that, Busquets also won the UEFA Euro with La Roja in 2012.

The midfielder is yet to announce his future club. While he has already retired from international football, Busquets looks set to continue in club football. A move to the MLS could be on the cards for one of the greatest midfielders of the modern era.

