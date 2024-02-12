“There is a lot there” - Gary Neville believes one of Jose Mourinho’s signings could now become top player at Manchester United

Gary Neville has backed Diogo Dalot to become a top right-back for Manchester United.

Dalot was signed by Jose Mourinho in 2018. The Portuguese full-back arrived for a reported £19 million from FC Porto. Dalot, however, has been hot and cold during his Old Trafford stint.

He was recently handed a new five-year deal, which many were skeptical about. The right-back, however, proved his mettle by providing a sumptuous cross to assist Scott McTominay for United's winner during the Premier League clash at Villa Park on Sunday, January 11.

Erik ten Hag's side won the game 2-1 and speaking about Dalot, Neville said on the Gary Neville podcast (via United in Focus):

“I want to talk a little bit about Dalot. Dalot is someone that people say about the ‘right back for the future’ for Manchester United – they may have the right back for the future there. There is a lot there; he’s six foot, he’s strong, he’s powerful, he’s good on the ball, he’s not a bad defender, I think he defends his back post really well, he opens up his shoulders.”

Neville added:

“I think if he can start playing in a really confident back four and a settled back four… it’s always changing and he’s never really got a constant presence outside of him on that right hand side – I had that for years, where I could build a relationship! Dalot, I think, is someone that you talk about ‘could he’ be the one that you think, you’ll give him that shot. He’s getting that shot at the moment but I wouldn’t be too quickly looking to change him, I think he’s something to work with.”

Neville further said:

“Is he the best in the world? No, but has he got the potential to be a top full back? Yes.”

A look at Diogo Dalot's Manchester United stint

Aston Villa v Manchester United - Premier League

Diogo Dalot has so far made 139 appearances for Manchester United, scoring five goals and providing nine assists. This season, he has scored twice and has set up three goals in 32 matches across competitions.

Dalot has often played as a left-back during Luke Shaw's injury absence. He has good crossing ability and has shown defensive responsibility in recent matches.

Apart from that, Dalot also possesses good shooting ability in his locker. Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has relied on the Portuguese full-back and has chosen him mostly ahead of Aaron Wan-Bissaka.