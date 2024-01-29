"There are many things in which I can understand him" - Former Barcelona coach reacts as Xavi announces exit from the club in the summer

Ernesto Valverde has revealed that he understands why Xavi is leaving Barcelona. He said the manager is the "champion of this league," and the decision is ideal for him.

Speaking to the media on Sunday, the former Barca coach stated that Xavi was making the right decision for himself by leaving the club. He added that it is not easy being the manager of the Catalan giants.

"Everyone has to make their own decisions. I know what it's like to be a Barcelona coach and how things work there. We must not forget that Xavi is the champion of this league and as a player at Barça he won everything. He has made that decision and thinks it's best for him. There are many things in which I can understand him," Valverde said (h/t Barca Buzz on X).

Valverde managed Barcelona from July 2017 to January 2020. He coached them in 163 matches, winning 108, 35 draws and 20 defeats.

Xavi confirms he is leaving Barcelona at the end of the season

Xavi has stunned the Barcelona fans and stated that he is leaving the managerial post at the end of the season. He believes it is the best time for a change at the club.

He said via GOAL:

"I will leave Barcelona in June. We have reached a point of no return. It's time for change. As a Culé, I think that it's time to leave. I spoke with the board and the club today. I will leave on the 30th of June. I took this decision days ago. I already knew it. But it's time to make it public. I think the players could not free themselves up. I don't want to be a problem for the club, but the opposite."

He added:

"Right now, if I think with my head and think about the club, the solution and the best thing is for me to leave in June, that is how I feel. We have just agreed that with the president (Joan Laporta). We have a president who is brilliant. Him, Rafa Yuste, (sporting director), Deco…everyone is really capable. I think this decision will help unblocking the team and the mood in here. I just told the president Laporta now."

Joan Laporta has accepted Xavi's decision to leave. The Catalan side is yet to make a decision on the replacement but SPORT reports that the players have asked for Luis Enrique.