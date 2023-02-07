"There is no one else out there better equipped" – Ex-Liverpool star claims Premier League rivals could appoint Klopp as manager if Reds sack him

Former Liverpool striker Stan Collymore has stated that Chelsea could aim to bring Jurgen Klopp to Stamford Bridge if the Reds fire him.

Since arriving in October 2015, Klopp has rejuvenated the Merseyside outfit. He has helped them lift seven trophies, including the Premier League title in 2020 and the UEFA Champions League crown in 2019.

However, the former Borussia Dortmund boss is under huge pressure. The Reds are currently undergoing their worst campaign under him, sitting in 10th place in the 2022-23 Premier League table. The club has been knocked out of both the FA Cup and the EFL Cup, with a Champions League last-16 tie against Real Madrid on the horizon.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Can Jurgen Klopp turn it around at Liverpool? 🤔 Can Jurgen Klopp turn it around at Liverpool? 🤔 https://t.co/Nk8X2ZGf6G

Speaking to Caught Offside, Collymore claimed that Chelsea would be among the clubs keen to appoint Klopp as their new manager. He said:

"The reality is, if FSG sack Klopp, there is no one else out there better equipped to do a better job. So anyone calling for him to go should be careful about what they are wishing for because I'm certain that if he suddenly became available, you'd have Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, PSG and even Chelsea all lining up."

Sharing his thoughts on the 55-year-old's situation, Collymore added:

"I still don't think he should be facing the sack. I know they're having an awful season but we need to look further back than just the past six months. Remember where Liverpool were when he came in – they were a real mess! They had a below-average squad, were barely competitive and couldn't attract top players."

Heaping praise on the Liverpool head coach, Collymore continued:

"Klopp single-handedly changed that and went on to win every trophy possible along the way, and he didn't just turn them into a winning side, he completely revolutionised their style of play."

Ex-Liverpool midfielder urges Jurgen Klopp to complete two top signings this summer

Speaking on talkSPORT, former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy claimed that the Reds should aim to sign Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham and West Ham United's Declan Rice. He elaborated:

"I don't think they just need one, they probably need two more. [Alex] Oxlade-Chamberlain is out of contract, I wouldn't be surprised to see [Naby] Keita go and I'm not sure [James] Milner's going to stay for another year, and if he does he won't be playing much for them."

Murphy, who featured for the Reds between 1997 and 2004, added:

"I'd go for Bellingham and Rice, I'd try and get them both. I think why not go hard or go home but on two big ones rather than four or five. Rice and Bellingham walk into that Liverpool midfield."

