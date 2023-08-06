"There is optimism" - Fabrizio Romano claims Arsenal are confident of signing Tottenham target

Arsenal are reportedly confident of signing Tottenham Hotspur target David Raya from Brentford.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Gunners have made a bid of around £20 million plus add-ons for Raya. He said on his YouTube channel (h/t The Boot Room):

"David Raya, there is optimism on the Arsenal side. They’ve made a bid of around £20m plus add-ons. Brentford are not keen on selling for that price. But, it is the intention of both sides to find a solution because Raya is pushing. He wants to sign for Arsenal. He’s really pushing with Brentford so the conversation continues. But Arsenal are optimistic and confident."

Despite Aaron Ramsdale being the club's undisputed No. 1 for two consecutive seasons, Arsenal seem willing to pay a handsome fee for Raya. The Spanish shot-stopper is no stranger to British football, having been on the island since 2012 when he signed for Blackburn Rovers' academy.

Raya moved to the Gtech Community Stadium from the Rovers four years ago for €3.35 million and has since made 161 appearances for them, keeping 54 clean sheets. He has also been capped twice by Spain's national team during that time.

Raya, 27, is in the final year of his contract with the London club and has also been linked with Chelsea and Bayern Munich. Brentford have constantly placed a £40 million (€46.26 million) price tag on him but Arsenal could sign for a fee significantly lower than that.

Former Manchester United star praises Arsenal's transfer business as David Raya deal nears closer

Former Manchester United midfielder Owen Hargreaves has lauded Arsenal for their transfer business this summer.

The Gunners have spent over £200 million in combined transfer fees to sign Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber and Declan Rice. David Raya seems next in the line of arrivals under Mikel Arteta before the start of next season.

Hargreaves told the Daily Mirror (h/t The Boot Room):

"They know what they want. They got rid of the guys who they didn’t think fit and I like the fact they are still going for the young guys.

"Whether it’s Declan Rice or Kai or Jurrien Timber, potentially David Raya — which would be great, he’s fantastic, his kicking is crazy good — I like the fact they have stuck to what they have but they are adding different players."

Raya is regarded as a balanced goalkeeper with a wide passing range. Arsenal could have a goalkeeper slot opening up very soon, with Matt Turner reportedly close to joining Nottingham Forest.

As per the Daily Mail, the Tricky Trees will pay a fee of around £7 million to sign the 29-year-old American custodian.