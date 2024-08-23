"There is a possibility" - Fabrizio Romano says Manchester City are holding talks to sign Japanese star

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has shed light on Manchester City's effort to sign Japanese star Kyogo Furuhashi this summer. The highly reliable journalist explained that the Cityzens are already holding talks with Celtic over a potential move for the attacker but added that it won't be an easy one to pull off.

It goes without mentioning that Manchester City are still in the market trying to add a decent attacker to their ranks after allowing Julian Alvarez to leave for Atletico Madrid recently. The Premier League champions have identified Celtic's Kyogo Furuhashi and are already pushing for his signature.

Shedding light on the situation Fabrizio Romano explained that there's a real possibility that the player could end up switching to the Etihad Stadium this summer but expects the Scottish outfit to make things a bit complicated.

"There is a possibility, it depends on Manchester City, basically," the transfer expert stated during a conversation with Give Me Sport. "I think, obviously, Celtic are not making Manchester City's life easy with this story because they want to keep the player. But for the player, it's a big opportunity."

"So now City have to decide whether they want to find that kind of player experience, or if they want to go for a young talent. This is the internal discussion, but that could still be a possibility," Romano added.

Kyogo Furuhashi joined Celtic from Japanese outfit Vissel Kobe back in the summer of 2018. Over the last six seasons, he's played 138 games for the Scottish giants, recording 73 goals and 16 assists to his name.

Last season, the 29-year-old bagged 19 goals and five assists across all completions and has already scored once in two league appearances this season. It remains to be seen if he'll end up switching to the Etihad Stadium in the next couple of days.

Manchester City are off to a promising start this season

A couple of positive results have placed Manchester City on the front foot this season. It all began with their Community Shield clash with Manchester United at the Wembley Stadium on August 10 where they came out on top 7-6 in a shootout.

The Cityzens followed it up with another important victory over Chelsea in their first Premier League game of the season last weekend. Erling Haaland and Matteo Kovacic found the back of the net in the 2-0 triumph at Stamford Bridge.

Up next, Pep Guardiola's men will go head-to-head with newcomers Ipswich Town in their next league game at the Etihad Stadium on August 24. If they maintain their momentum, they can make it back-to-back wins in the English top flight.

