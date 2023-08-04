“There’s no easy way to say this” – Arsenal star Aaron Ramsdale opens up on support from Arteta after ‘emotional rollercoaster’ with partner

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale recently revealed that his wife had a tragic miscarriage on the flight home from their holiday following the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Ramsdale beautifully wrote an emotional piece for The Player's Tribune. The England shot-stopper delved into his background, life behind the scenes, as well as the emotional aspect of the game that fans don't get to see.

The 25-year-old featured in Gareth Southgate's Squad during the World Cup. England were knocked out in the quarter-finals, losing 2-1 to France. The players were given a few days off to recover before they had to return to their respective clubs.

Unbewkonest to the football world, Ramsdale and his wife, Georgina, suffered a tragic loss on the flight home. The Arsenal star disclosed what occurred (via talkSPORT):

"After the high of climbing to the top of the Premier League table and going off to my first World Cup, my wife and I found out that we were expecting our first child. Mikel gave me a few extra days off after the World Cup, so we went on a brief holiday. It was genuinely the happiest time of our lives. And yeah … there’s no easy way to say this, but I feel like it’s important that people know.…"

He added:

"On the flight home, my wife had a miscarriage. There’s really no way that I can describe the pain of that six-hour flight back to London, even now. I just want people out there to know that they’re not alone if they’re going through it themselves."

Aaron Ramsdale also credited Mikel Arteta for helping him get through that harrowing period. He continued:

"When we got back, I didn’t tell many people what happened. Only my family, my teammates, and of course Mikel. He was fantastic about everything. Even in the middle of the title race, with so much pressure on the club, he asked me if I needed some time off to deal with everything. Mikel went above and beyond to make sure me and my family were OK."

In the same piece, he also revealed that his wife is pregnant again so we hope for his family's happiness now and in the future.

Aaron Ramsdale has proven his doubters wrong since joining Arsenal in 2021

Arsenal were heavily criticized on social media for signing Aaron Ramsdale in August 2021 from a relegated-Sheffield United side for €28 million. Many fans believed he would flop, but he has proven the haters wrong over the past two seasons.

Ramsdale was entrusted to play in the starting XI during the 2021-22 season by Mikel Arteta. The 25-year-old made 37 appearances in all competitions, helping keep 15 clean sheets. Arsenal narrowly missed out on UEFA Champions League football, finishing fifth in the league.

The Arsenal No.1 had another impressive season the following year, keeping 15 clean sheets in 41 appearances. He also won the Premier League Save of the Month in March 2023, making a stellar stop against Bournemouth's Dango Ouattara.

While Ramsdale may have turned his doubters into believers, he is potentially set to compete for a spot in the starting XI against David Raya next season. Arsenal have reportedly submitted a bid to sign the Brentford keeper.