"There's no imagination there" - Ex-Manchester United star pinpoints what Erik ten Hag's squad is currently lacking 

Former Manchester United midfielder Gordon Strachan has highlighted the urgent requirement of creative midfielders in Erik ten Hag's side, stating that they are lacking a player with 'imagination' in the middle of the park.

The Scottish football great said, as quoted by The Daily Star:

"The problem with Manchester United is their midfield. Good players in their own right - but there is no imagination there really."

The former Leeds United man added:

"There is no one that can eliminate people in the middle of the park by carrying the ball through the lines."

Manchester United have been poor in front of goal this season, scoring 22 goals in 20 Premier League games. Only the bottom two sides Burnley and Sheffiled United have scored less than Erik ten Hag's side.

While the forwards have been criticized for their poor end product, chances have not been created at premium by the midfielders either. Skipper Bruno Fernandes, the creator in chief, has created just three goals in the Premier League (he has also scored three goals).

Christian Eriksen, another highly-regarded playmaker, has only contributed one assist in 14 league games (scored one goal as well). Scott McTominay has scored five goals in 17 league games but is yet to make an assist in the Premier League.

Louis Saha urges Manchester United to sign former Real Madrid superstar

Former Manchester United and France forward Louis Saha has urged his former club to sign Real Madrid legend Karim Benzema to ease their goalscoring problems. Saha said, via Football 365:

“Benzema would change United’s attack and that’s exactly what they need. He would score goals and ensure better team play. For now, it’s just a dream, but Karim is still very professional.”

Karim Benzema is currently on a mega-money contract with Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Pro League. The five-time Champions League winner has scored 12 goals and provided five assists in 20 games across competitions this season.

Ballon d'Or winner in 2022, Benzema enjoyed an illustrious club career in Europe prior to his move to Jeddah. He won seven trophies with Lyon and 24 trophies with Real Madrid while earning 97 caps for France, netting 37 times in the process