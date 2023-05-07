"There's something starry-eyed about Madrid" - Pundit claims 19-year-old star will be 'treated like a king' if he joins Real Madrid

Former Real Madrid winger Steven McManaman has shared his thoughts on midfielder Jude Bellingham's potential move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Los Blancos are close to signing the Borussia Dortmund midfielder. Romano reported that personal terms have already been agreed between the club and the player.

Speaking about the potential move, McManaman said (via The Daily Mail):

"Nothing is going to happen until the summer – if at all – but if Jude does happen to sign for Madrid he will be treated like a king. I think there's something starry-eyed about Madrid. They are trying to accumulate younger players as they have been over the last few years. They've certainly got the finances."

He added:

"They thought they were going to get Kylian Mbappe and they bid for Mbappe last summer. I think with the added stardust of playing for playing for Real Madrid with the history they have in the city that they are. And everything that goes along with this. It will be this new phase of Madrid with the youngsters then taking over. And they'll be on the look out for more players."

If Bellingham, 19, joins Real Madrid, he will be their third young midfielder signing in three summer transfer windows. They signed Eduardo Camavinga from Rennes in 2021 before bringing in Aurelien Tchouameni from AS Monaco last summer.

With Toni Kroos and Luka Modric in the twilight of their respective careers, Los Blancos seem to be building for the future.

Carlo Ancelotti on Eduardo Camavinga's position for Real Madrid against Manchester City

Real Madrid beat Osasuna 2-1 in the Copa del Rey final on Saturday, May 6. They will next host Manchester City in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League clash on Tuesday, May 9.

After their win over Osasuna, manager Carlo Ancelotti was asked if Eduardo Camavinga will start in midfield against City. The Frenchman has often been used as a left-back this season. Ancelotti replied (via Managing Madrid):

“It’s a possibility that we have to evaluate and think about in the next few days. Camavinga is doing well as a full-back. Obviously as a pivot he is more used to it and it works better for him.”

Camavinga, 20, has performed well as a left-back in the absence of the injured Ferland Mendy this season. David Alaba and Nacho Fernandez have also deputized in the position at times. Ancelotti has a big choice on his hands ahead of the big clash on Tuesday.

