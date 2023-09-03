"There’s still huge question marks" - Roy Keane makes bold comments on Arsenal squad ahead of Manchester United clash

Manchester United icon Roy Keane has criticized Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta for over-complicating when it comes to tactics.

The Spanish manager stated in a pre-match press conference on Friday (1 September) that he considered nearly 43 different formations ahead of an encounter against Manchester City.

As a result, Keane is not convinced of Arteta's management style. When asked about Arsenal's credentials this season, the former Manchester United midfielder told Sky Sports (as quoted by Metro):

"No, not really. Obviously they’ve strengthened the squad, they were brilliant last season – particularly at the start of the season. But we were here [at the Emirates] towards the end of last season where they ran out of steam physically and mentally. I still think they’re short, only because Manchester City are so good."

He added:

"The rest of the teams are playing catch-up, Arsenal were the best of the rest last year, I still think that’s the challenge for them this year. I don’t see how anybody can touch City if City keep their hunger up, especially the way they’ve started the season. Arsenal are a very good team, but there’s still huge question marks over them."

The former Manchester United star further stated:

"You’re talking about formations and tactics – how many was it, 47? I didn’t even know there was that many formations you could play in football but there you go! Sometimes you have to simplify it as well because they have a lot of good players, they had a lot of momentum last year, but they did come up short. And I still think they’re short this year."

The Gunners have not had as good a start as Manchester City this season. They are sixth in the Premier League table after two wins and a draw, while the English champions are at the top of the league with four wins under their belt.

"I think there are question marks" - Chris Sutton agrees with Roy Keane's views as he gives prediction for Arsenal vs Manchester United

Former Chelsea player Chris Sutton seems to agree with Keane's assessment of Arteta. The Englishman also believes the Spanish manager has been too experimental in terms of tactics.

However, he did back the Gunners to secure all three points against Manchester United. Sutton predicted a 2-1 scoreline in favor of Arsenal. The pundit told BBC:

"Both these teams I think performance-wise have underachieved albeit Arsenal have seven points from nine and Manchester United have six from nine. I think there are question marks over whether Mikel Arteta has been tinkering too much, legitimate questions really. Manchester United just haven't sparked yet. They ended up beating Nottingham Forest with a dubious penalty."

He concluded:

"Arsenal, at Emirates Stadium - this is going to be the kick-start to their season. I think they'll beat Manchester United but I don't think it'll be a walkover."

The Red Devils are currently tenth in the league standings after securing two wins and suffering one loss in their first three encounters in the English top tier this term. It remains to be seen whether Erik ten Hag's men can secure a victory over the Gunners and defy Sutton's prediction.