"There are no whistles here" – Inter Miami fans taunt PSG faithful for booing Lionel Messi amid transfer links to MLS

The clock ticks towards June 30, the day when Lionel Messi's future will swing in the balance, as his Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) contract is set to expire. This has seen clubs like Barcelona and Al-Hilal make their interest in the playmaker known, and across the pond, MLS outfit Inter Miami are looking to sign him as well. This has seen their fans clamor for the 35-year-old's signature.

Their desire for Messi is rather palpable. This past Saturday, following a gritty game against the New England Revolution, the air at Drive Pink Stadium resonated with chants of "Messi! Messi!"

SportsCenter @SC_ESPN ¡ACÁ NO HAY SILBIDOS! Inter Miami venció a New England Revolution en la MLS y la tribuna ovacionó y pidió... ¡¡¡POR MESSI!!! ¿Será una opción viable para el futuro de Leo?



@TheHeronOutlet ¡ACÁ NO HAY SILBIDOS! Inter Miami venció a New England Revolution en la MLS y la tribuna ovacionó y pidió... ¡¡¡POR MESSI!!! ¿Será una opción viable para el futuro de Leo? 🐐👀 ¡ACÁ NO HAY SILBIDOS! Inter Miami venció a New England Revolution en la MLS y la tribuna ovacionó y pidió... ¡¡¡POR MESSI!!! ¿Será una opción viable para el futuro de Leo?📹 @TheHeronOutlet https://t.co/3c6Ms3hpbl

The fans, a sea of pink and black, erupted in a chorus, their voices rising in the hope that the Argentine maestro would take their call to heart. ESPN reported a surge of other chants from the crowd, a notable one being, "There are no whistles here."

This expression, far from being a simple chant, holds a deeper meaning. It is a reference to the tough crowd at PSG, known for their unforgiving nature. Time and again, Messi has been the target of their whistles and boos, an unwelcome reminder of the harsh reception he often receives. It was at the Parisians' last match, in fact, that the whistles and boos were harsher than usual.

B/R Football @brfootball Thierry Henry and Emmanuel Petit called out the Messi boos from PSG fans Thierry Henry and Emmanuel Petit called out the Messi boos from PSG fans 😡 https://t.co/W7q3HuPXcg

Despite the uncertainty of Messi's future, Inter Miami fans are maintaining an optimistic outlook. The idea of Lionel Messi trading the French capital's jeers for Miami's cheers, gives them a thrill like no other.

Barcelona continue to push for PSG superstar Lionel Messi amid interest from Al-Hilal

Reports from 90min (via Express) suggest that Barcelona are brimming with confidence over the return of their talismanic forward. The Argentine legend and PSG star has been the subject of a gargantuan contract offer from Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal, rumored to be in the region of a staggering £350 million per season. Yet, the pendulum appears to be swinging towards a reunion with the Blaugrana.

Barcelona had been compelled to bid farewell to Lionel Messi in the summer transfer window of 2021. The La Liga titans were knee-deep in financial trouble, leaving them no choice but to let Messi venture off to PSG. However, the winds seem to be changing in Catalonia, with 90min reporting that the club is 'hugely confident' of orchestrating a Hollywood-style homecoming for their cherished icon.

It's not just the club that's eager for this reunion. Allegedly, Lionel Messi himself is more inclined to don the iconic Blaugrana jersey again than to accept Al-Hilal's mammoth offer. Despite the astronomical figures put forward by the Saudi Arabian club, Messi's heart appears to be set on Barcelona.

Poll : 0 votes